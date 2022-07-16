v7.8a - July 16th, 2022
-Shiny battles will now track your longest time instead of your fastest time in quickplay and the collection menu
-You can now Check Heart while in any menu where you give away your gifts
-Fixed a rare crash in the Alter Your Fate event
-Fixed some typos
