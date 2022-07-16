 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 16 July 2022

v7.8a

Share · View all patches · Build 9134675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.8a - July 16th, 2022
-Shiny battles will now track your longest time instead of your fastest time in quickplay and the collection menu
-You can now Check Heart while in any menu where you give away your gifts
-Fixed a rare crash in the Alter Your Fate event
-Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link