v0.2.8 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9134667 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 18:32:05 UTC by Wendy

We are back with another monthly update, fixing a few game crashes that many players have reported, as well as bringing some new improvements and balances to the Waves mode.

SINGLEPLAYER

Added a hint for the players about quick saving the game;



Added a little sound for the broken elevator in the Light Containment Zone checkpoint;

Fixed the game crashing when the player contained SCP-173 and reached events that involve SCP-173;

Fixed double gateway doors in Entrance Zone checkpoint in Classic Mode;

Fixed a bug where clipboards were unusable;

Fixed wrong font for item names when using a clipboard;

Fixed a bug where the elevator in Light Containment Zone would break after loading a save file, caused by clipboard items (just.. don't ask how);

MULTIPLAYER

In Waves, added a limit for how many instances of SCP-939 and SCP-1048-A can exist at the same time: For SCP-939 there is a limit of 2 instances for one player, which increases by 1 for any additional players; For SCP-1048-A there is a limit of 2 instances for one player, which increases by 2 for any additional players;



Fixed the game crashing when a client wrote a chat message and immediately disconnected from the server;

...and other small fixes and improvements!