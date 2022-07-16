Are you a Turbo guy? - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9134599 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 18:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Bugfixes

fix - 2nd try to fix engine not starting after stalling

fix - Fueltank not swapping fuel

fix - Infinite rpm fixed?

fix - Drag racers spawn when player is racing

fix - Drag racers always says loser even player won

fix - Red Poloska firewall wrong position when istalled

New

added - Turbos

added - New date system

added - New garage has been opened at Novocherkuta

added - American immigrants

added - Button to disable rev limiter

added - New delivery mission at Lupova

added - Player can buy factories now that produces a passive income

added - Tyre wear

added - Tyres have different grip properties now (experimental)

Changed

changed - Engines need a little bit more maintenance

changed - Ze German restocks weekly now

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Fixed AI racers sometimes don't start

changed - AI racers speed adjusted