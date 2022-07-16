 Skip to content

The Slaverian Trucker update for 16 July 2022

Are you a Turbo guy? - Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

fix - 2nd try to fix engine not starting after stalling
fix - Fueltank not swapping fuel
fix - Infinite rpm fixed?
fix - Drag racers spawn when player is racing
fix - Drag racers always says loser even player won
fix - Red Poloska firewall wrong position when istalled

New

added - Turbos
added - New date system
added - New garage has been opened at Novocherkuta
added - American immigrants
added - Button to disable rev limiter
added - New delivery mission at Lupova
added - Player can buy factories now that produces a passive income
added - Tyre wear
added - Tyres have different grip properties now (experimental)

Changed

changed - Engines need a little bit more maintenance
changed - Ze German restocks weekly now

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Fixed AI racers sometimes don't start
changed - AI racers speed adjusted

