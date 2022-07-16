Version 0.620 Alpha *Experimental*

Level Design
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim A
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim F
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 04
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 08
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 09
Multiplayer
■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible02"
■ Fixed client sync error if attach item to other item
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed client sync error to show water animation for item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed client sync error to toggle buttons for item "goldtable01"
Changed
■ Changed attached location for item "shovel03" at character
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "excavator01" on lower fps
■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01" on lower fps
■ Fixed error with sit on driver seat for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Fixed error with showing percentages for item "minersmoss" while is rolled
■ Fixed error with set wrong material, if toggle power for trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Fixed error with find gold with item "metaldetector01"
■ Fixed error with press "f" while player in goldpanning mode
■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01" without open the bucket
■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable02" with vehicle "excavator01" without open the bucket
■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "excavator01" if bucket not full
■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if bucket not full
Improvements
■ Improved engine power for vehicle "truck01"
Savegame
■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with set variables for item "smeltingcrucible02" after loading the savegame
Changed depots in devs branch