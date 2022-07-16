Version 0.620 Alpha *Experimental*

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Level Design

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim A

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim F

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 04

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 08

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 09

Multiplayer

■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Fixed client sync error if attach item to other item

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed client sync error to show water animation for item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed client sync error to toggle buttons for item "goldtable01"

Changed

■ Changed attached location for item "shovel03" at character

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "excavator01" on lower fps

■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01" on lower fps

■ Fixed error with sit on driver seat for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Fixed error with showing percentages for item "minersmoss" while is rolled

■ Fixed error with set wrong material, if toggle power for trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Fixed error with find gold with item "metaldetector01"

■ Fixed error with press "f" while player in goldpanning mode

■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01" without open the bucket

■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable02" with vehicle "excavator01" without open the bucket

■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "excavator01" if bucket not full

■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if bucket not full

Improvements

■ Improved engine power for vehicle "truck01"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with set variables for item "smeltingcrucible02" after loading the savegame