Game Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2 · Last edited 16 July 2022

Hello Proxies !

Patch 1.0.2 is live.



New features

Added highest grade unlocked per level on the leaderboards (If you had a grade previously it won't show until you play the level again)

Fixes and improvements:

Fixed a bug where you can shoot through a wall in the Cultists Hideout

Fixed typo in song name Detox

Little changes to Nightclub rooftops persecution layout to add a little more cover where you can be shot off screen easily

Remove collisions in Nightclub rooftops persecution that let you get stuck on top of a billboard

Fixed a bug that won't allow players in certain situations to unlock the Big Boss Achievement

Fixed a but regarding the Vulkan Boss fight and how the bridge button behaves.

Improved lateral doors behavior.

Fixed Plasma song that sometimes doesn't restart.

Fixed a bug where some melee enemies didn't register proper hits

Also we are preparing a poll to see what you want to see in the future patches of Esse Proxy

Thanks everyone for your support!

Cheers