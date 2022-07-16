 Skip to content

Esse Proxy update for 16 July 2022

Game Patch 1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Proxies !

Patch 1.0.2 is live.

New features
  • Added highest grade unlocked per level on the leaderboards (If you had a grade previously it won't show until you play the level again)
Fixes and improvements:
  • Fixed a bug where you can shoot through a wall in the Cultists Hideout
  • Fixed typo in song name Detox
  • Little changes to Nightclub rooftops persecution layout to add a little more cover where you can be shot off screen easily
  • Remove collisions in Nightclub rooftops persecution that let you get stuck on top of a billboard
  • Fixed a bug that won't allow players in certain situations to unlock the Big Boss Achievement
  • Fixed a but regarding the Vulkan Boss fight and how the bridge button behaves.
  • Improved lateral doors behavior.
  • Fixed Plasma song that sometimes doesn't restart.
  • Fixed a bug where some melee enemies didn't register proper hits

Also we are preparing a poll to see what you want to see in the future patches of Esse Proxy

Thanks everyone for your support!

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Depot 1485071
