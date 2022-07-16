 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 16 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #2

Build 9134498

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

I want to reiterate that I have heard your concerns about the UI being too small on higher resolutions and appearing off on non-16:9 resolutions in fullscreen. I don't want anyone to think that I've ignored those issues by fixing these bugs first. These were just much easier bugs to address so I felt there was no reason to wait until everything was fixed to push a hotfix with these fixes.

Thank you all once again for all your bug reports and feedback, it really helps me make the game the best it can be!

-Dan

  • Fixed a bug where Symbols without descriptions, values, and rarities (such as the final stage of Matryoshka Doll) would display their tooltips incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where icons in selection descriptions could be hovered over outside of the email window
  • Fixed a bug where the title text scale was far too large on macOS

