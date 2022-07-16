Patch 1.25 Notes

To make the gameplay more diverse and playful, we design a new occupation, “Shapeshifter”, for the Possessed.

Besides, based on the recent feedback from our players, we have noticed that it is a bit hard to gather 8 players to start a game. Thus, we decided to come up with a beginner mode. In this mode, only 5 players are needed to start a game.

More details are as follows.

Bug fixes:

● Fixed a bug where shapeshifter would automatically use abilities at the start of Crimson Dreams.

Twitter：@sinister_game

Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCun1f9-T2qcHl9T0AhDIeDQ/featured

Email：sinisternightgame@gmail.com

Discord：https://discord.gg/XVSGDKTxs4

Z-star Studio