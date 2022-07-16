 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sinister Night update for 16 July 2022

Patch 1.25 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9134495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To make the gameplay more diverse and playful, we design a new occupation, “Shapeshifter”, for the Possessed.

Besides, based on the recent feedback from our players, we have noticed that it is a bit hard to gather 8 players to start a game. Thus, we decided to come up with a beginner mode. In this mode, only 5 players are needed to start a game.

More details are as follows.

Bug fixes:
● Fixed a bug where shapeshifter would automatically use abilities at the start of Crimson Dreams.

Follow us on social media:
Twitter：@sinister_game
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCun1f9-T2qcHl9T0AhDIeDQ/featured
Email：sinisternightgame@gmail.com
Discord：https://discord.gg/XVSGDKTxs4

Z-star Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 1979461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link