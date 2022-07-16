Patch 7.6.5 and what is on the glint horizon?

Shadowforge now asks you to choose your canvas width and size before starting to draw. This was made to be beginner friendly and it can also help existing users with making all layers the same size before painting.

And I may or may not be working on this...

I have always wanted to try to make a multiplayer game. With the new "easy multiplayer" feature arriving to stable on Game Maker, I might actually pull it off.

What is Space Gladiators?

The game is an online 1v1 auto battler. I will list my progress here as I reach new milestones. Practically, what the player does is click on a face icon (with an overarching text information about his or hers powers). Then the ship will eject out to the battle platform and move sideways while firing bullets or whatever kind of "ammunition" it has. When a player has no ship left on the platform, the other player will start to fire on the mother ship (which is the players main health). When the mother ship reaches zero health, the game is over and that player loses and the other player wins.

You can have a total of X spaceships on your deck. And a total of X on the battle field. Ships cost orbs to summon to battle. You get orbs by destroying another players ship.

Some ships I have designed already that are ready to be placed into the game.





No promises are made that this game will even finish. However, I am excited to share the idea with you and a few of many graphical assets that I have.