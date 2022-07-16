Farmland Realm Patch 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9134386 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 16:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

Fixed the display error at the level written on the phone

Fixed saved settings disappearing when starting a new game

Fixed translation error in sound settings

Fixed missing board sound in some places

Fixed some texture bugs

Improvements

UI changes in the Are You Sure? window when you click on New Game.

Newly added NPC sounds

Newly added bucket drop sound

"TAB" button added to "Controls" section in settings

Added female character

Added back button on phone

Increased the scroll power in the controls section

Footsteps accelerated

Now the name on the phone has been changed from "Player" to "(Steam name)"

Now the missions section will appear open when we enter the game

No more waiting while selling and items will be sold instantly

The sales part (green zone) in the sales area will now be in different locations inside

We can now change the gender of the character from the character tab on the phone

Added people walking around

We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.