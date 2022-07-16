Farmland Realm Patch 1.04

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team
Bugs
- Fixed the display error at the level written on the phone
- Fixed saved settings disappearing when starting a new game
- Fixed translation error in sound settings
- Fixed missing board sound in some places
- Fixed some texture bugs
Improvements
- UI changes in the Are You Sure? window when you click on New Game.
- Newly added NPC sounds
- Newly added bucket drop sound
- "TAB" button added to "Controls" section in settings
- Added female character
- Added back button on phone
- Increased the scroll power in the controls section
- Footsteps accelerated
- Now the name on the phone has been changed from "Player" to "(Steam name)"
- Now the missions section will appear open when we enter the game
- No more waiting while selling and items will be sold instantly
- The sales part (green zone) in the sales area will now be in different locations inside
- We can now change the gender of the character from the character tab on the phone
- Added people walking around
- Added a back button to the phone
We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.
Changed files in this update