Farmland Realm update for 16 July 2022

Farmland Realm Patch 1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

  • Fixed the display error at the level written on the phone
  • Fixed saved settings disappearing when starting a new game
  • Fixed translation error in sound settings
  • Fixed missing board sound in some places
  • Fixed some texture bugs

Improvements

  • UI changes in the Are You Sure? window when you click on New Game.
  • Newly added NPC sounds
  • Newly added bucket drop sound
  • "TAB" button added to "Controls" section in settings
  • Added female character
  • Added back button on phone
  • Increased the scroll power in the controls section
  • Footsteps accelerated
  • Now the name on the phone has been changed from "Player" to "(Steam name)"
  • Now the missions section will appear open when we enter the game
  • No more waiting while selling and items will be sold instantly
  • The sales part (green zone) in the sales area will now be in different locations inside
  • We can now change the gender of the character from the character tab on the phone
  • Added people walking around
  • Added a back button to the phone

We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.

