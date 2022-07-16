Patch Notes Update Version 0.0.8.5

Todays update contains bug fixes and continued improvements.

Features and Additions.

Improved Saving and Loading.

Player Base pieces are now saved seperate for players to keep built work.

Player Location and Vehicle now saves automatically when exiting the game.

Updated and Improved the concrete & copper Base Construction texture.

Improved precision on rotation of buildable base pieces.

Several Adjustments to Base Construction pieces to prevent Zfighting /clipping.

*Thin Floor used as a flat roof no longer clips with thick walls.

Bugfix

Menu Mode now toggles properly when Pressing F6 to access custom color selector.

Quiting game while in a vehicle now exits player from the vehicle then saves the game.

Known Issues

Collision is disabled for all objects except floor and roof pieces.

Collision for roof tiles is currently 1/10th of a world unit differnt than the actual mesh.

Players can walk through floor pieces on a slope.

Holding Jump allows a player to "Stick" and slide along a floor or roof piece.

Sticking, Sliding, and Double Jumping are intended game mechanics on certain building pieces and intended as gameplay features in development.

Harvesting crystals is radius based, not target based.

*Target based Harvesting is under revision. Radius based will be used for a while.