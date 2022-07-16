Patch 0.2.1

We are working hard to keep the game alive and going. We are excited to present to you Patch 0.2.0.

Steam Audio

Steam Audio is back! When the game was first created, it was designed around Steam Audio, but there was issues causing the game to crash with the older version of Steam Audio. Steam Audio has been updated to be more compatible with the new version of Unity, so it is back!

30 Demons!

That's right, there are now 30 demons! This should help spice things up in game play. The warm up grace period is now over. Back to the 30 demons! With all new meta data!

Game Updates

Demon Books now have an audio queue to help find them.

Demon Books no longer take up inventory space.(Still limited to 3 at a time tho)

Demon Invis time increased from 15 seconds to 30 seconds.

Tablet's time now changes.

Candles no longer require voice input

Added new filter Color - you can now filter out by color.

Minor Map Optimizations

Demon Letters now despawn after 3-6 mins after spawn.

Fixed a bug where match results would not load in.

Misc:

We wanted to add in 'Bag Head' to this update, but decided to wait on this due to our goal of doing a F2P weekend. While we work on this patch, an even larger patch is being done to promote a big F2P weekend!