Isolania update for 16 July 2022

Enhanced Dialogue of Some Penpals

Share · View all patches · Build 9134321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Did some light clarification, grammatical edits to some of the letters from your penpals that will make for better reading. Nothing changed narrative wise, just little nuances.

I wonder if any players have started using the penpal system by now?

