Updated instructions on July 16

New rune decomposition and upgrade: decompose to obtain 50% of the upgraded materials
Add 110-200 level activity rewards
Add 8-63 days of cumulative login activity rewards
New 110-200 level restricted gift bag
Add level 100, 150 and 200 fantasy
Optimize the magic land reward. The drop of the boss of the magic land should be calculated at least from the green dress
Optimize the user experience of the synthesis interface, and you can quickly choose gem synthesis and rune upgrade of the same series
Optimize the display of some prop icons
Optimize the judgment of the remaining backpack lattice for activity reward collection and gift bag purchase, and there needs to be enough space to receive and purchase
Optimized the attribute expression of skill elements
Adjust the formula of beating monsters by leaps to increase the difficulty of beating monsters by leaps
Adjust the daily task, and change the fantasy task to a copy task
Adjust the auto map push switch to the upper right corner of the screen
Fixed the error that dreamland achievements cannot be completed to receive rewards
Fixed the error that the washing confirmation interface is not displayed after washing
Fixed the error that sometimes the remaining quantity was not refreshed after the store purchased goods
Fixed the error that the gem was not automatically merged into the existing gem after being synthesized or removed
Fixed the error that the offline information display above level 100 does not match the actual difficulty record
Fixed the error that the monster's strength did not increase after the difficulty of the main line increased
Fixed the error that the plate armor washing and refining would wash and refine the critical hit attribute that was not put
Fixed the error that the description of the rising star interface was not correctly displayed
Fixed an error where throwing poison did not show the damage percentage
Fixed the bug that buff and debuff skills did not display the percentage of the final impact value
Fixed the error that the main character's combat power was not calculated in the critical hit damage increase attribute
From Warrior to Hero (Idle 3D RPG) update for 16 July 2022
Updated instructions on July 16
