Updated instructions on July 16

New rune decomposition and upgrade: decompose to obtain 50% of the upgraded materials

Add 110-200 level activity rewards

Add 8-63 days of cumulative login activity rewards

New 110-200 level restricted gift bag

Add level 100, 150 and 200 fantasy

Optimize the magic land reward. The drop of the boss of the magic land should be calculated at least from the green dress

Optimize the user experience of the synthesis interface, and you can quickly choose gem synthesis and rune upgrade of the same series

Optimize the display of some prop icons

Optimize the judgment of the remaining backpack lattice for activity reward collection and gift bag purchase, and there needs to be enough space to receive and purchase

Optimized the attribute expression of skill elements

Adjust the formula of beating monsters by leaps to increase the difficulty of beating monsters by leaps

Adjust the daily task, and change the fantasy task to a copy task

Adjust the auto map push switch to the upper right corner of the screen

Fixed the error that dreamland achievements cannot be completed to receive rewards

Fixed the error that the washing confirmation interface is not displayed after washing

Fixed the error that sometimes the remaining quantity was not refreshed after the store purchased goods

Fixed the error that the gem was not automatically merged into the existing gem after being synthesized or removed

Fixed the error that the offline information display above level 100 does not match the actual difficulty record

Fixed the error that the monster's strength did not increase after the difficulty of the main line increased

Fixed the error that the plate armor washing and refining would wash and refine the critical hit attribute that was not put

Fixed the error that the description of the rising star interface was not correctly displayed

Fixed an error where throwing poison did not show the damage percentage

Fixed the bug that buff and debuff skills did not display the percentage of the final impact value

Fixed the error that the main character's combat power was not calculated in the critical hit damage increase attribute