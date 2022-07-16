Update, Version 20220716 (The Insurance Fraud)



English

New skill: Traffic Insurance Fraud. (Non-Combat skill. It's used to make money. :D)

More details in this video:

Cars will try to reduce speed or even stop if they can see you in front of them. Thus, it's better to throw yourself on them from the side.

They will also use their horns to make really annoying sounds if you fail.

The skill can be learned from Eric Ocelot in "This is a bar" in Liu.

Just be aware that cars do cause damage to your group.

It's a possible cause of the game over. It has a unique tip on the game over screen.

When playing music from the boombox, it shall now directly overwrite the $game_system.playing_bgm value. (Using absolute path value.)

When adjusting the game's audio volume, it shall no longer interrupt the music set by the boombox.

Console command "ResizeWin" now works on windows that contain non-English characters.

Fixed a bug that the "life skill" category does not work correctly in skill selection.

Fixed a bug that dialog choices may appear as the text of damage.

简体中文

新技能：交通碰瓷。（非战斗技能。主要用于赚钱。 :D）

更多的细节请参阅这个短片：

由于车辆会在看到你在它们前方的情况下减速甚至直接刹车停住。因此，从侧面碰上去的成功率更高。

在你失败的情况下它们还会用喇叭制造一些非常讨厌的声音。

该技能可以从疁城这是间酒吧中的艾瑞克·奥斯罗特那里习得。

请注意，车辆确实会对你的队伍成员造成伤害。

这可以是一种导致游戏结束的原因。并且在游戏结束界面有一个独特的提示。

从音乐盒播放的音乐，现在会直接覆盖游戏的$game_system.playing_bgm变量。（使用绝对路径。）

当调整游戏的各类音量时，不会再中断一首从音乐盒中播放的曲目。

控制台指令"ResizeWin"现在可以作用于带有非英语字符的窗口上。

修复了"生活技能"的技能分类在技能选择时未正确分类技能的Bug。

修复了一个造成部分对话选项出现在伤害显示中的Bug.