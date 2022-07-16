Game Updated! - Bug Fixes and Hitbox Improvements

Hello everyone! We have just released a new small update fixing a number of bugs and adding some smaller additions. If you have any feedback or suggestions, feel free to join our Discord Server!

Battle Cry of Freedom Sale!

Battle Cry of Freedom is currently on sale! For a limited time, you can pick up Battle Cry of Freedom with a special discount of 42% ($7.99/€7.99) off of the retail price of $19.99 (€19.99).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358710/Battle_Cry_of_Freedom/

Every Saturday at 8pm EST the community is hosting a large scale campaign event. Anyone is welcome to attend. The Event will be open to the public.

Be apart of the epic battle between the Army of Northern Virginia against the Army of the James across the fields of Virginia.

Information for the Campaign can be found here!

Information for the Campaign can be found here!

Every Monday at 8pm EST we will be hosting a weekly Official Event. The Event will rotate between different game-modes and maps every week. Anyone is welcome to attend. The Event will be open to the public.

Rules can be read here: Link

Signups will be done on our Discord Server. in #event-signups 20 minutes prior to the event. All Regiment Leaders or Reps. must be present at minimum 15 minutes prior, so that we can figure out team balance in a timely manner and can start the event on time. Specialist roles such as Sharpshooters or Artillery will also be assigned then.

To get notified when the event is starting, click here!

The Mod Team of the Mexican-American War mod for Battle Cry of Freedom is currently looking for talented 3D Artists and anyone willing to help with the creation of the mod.

Here is a message from their Lead Mod Developer:

"Members and friends of the Republic of Texas Regiment are looking for model makers and mappers interested in helping them develop a Mexican-American War mod they are working on.

Currently, we have a handful of mappers creating maps for the mod, but the more the merrier. As for model/uniform makers, we only have a few. If you are interested in helping out in the creation of this mod or have any questions, please contact either Scotty#2318 or Lord Glorfindel#4251 through Discord.

Thank you, and God Bless Texas."

Full Changelog

New Features:

New Player hitbox system that takes player up-down rotation into account.

Added a server setting to disable buckshot and buck and ball on all regular rifles.

Enabled admin tools in single player.

Reduced memory usage of the game.

Changes and fixes:

Increased Jump height by 15%.

Decreased jump cooldown from 1.67 seconds to 1.25 seconds.

Fixed a bug with jumping, sometimes making it impossible for a player to jump.

Reduced ALL melee stun timers by 0.05 seconds.

Maybe fixed accuracy issues of the Baker Rifle.

Fixed white textures on the Baker Rifle.

Fixed that players would collide with trigger zones in single-player.

Fixed that Milita NCOs were scattered in between non-Milita troops in Commander Battle.

Should have fixed that falling down and taking damage wouldn’t play the proper animations.

Fixed a variety of bugs in single-player.

