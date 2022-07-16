Sydney Update Released

Hello controllers!

The Sydney Update includes a new map, 8 new airlines and 2 new aircraft types.

Also, the same runway separation has two changes:

The same runway separation no longer considers wind conditions as a factor, since it's seems too unpredictable and caused too much confusion. Thus, it's now only determined by the wake turbulence category.

Largely reduce the time of same runway separation of arrivals.

As always, thank you all for your support and feedback.

If you have any questions, suggestions or you want to see specific airport, feel free to start a new discussion or contact me.

I hope you enjoy the new content!

2.02a Changelog