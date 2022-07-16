Announcement of Server Delayed Launched of July 16th

Dear Commander, due to technical reasons, the server launch on July 16 will be slightly delayed, we are very sorry for this. It is expected to start at 21:00-23:00 Beijing time.
Update Content:
- This test will last for 7-14 days, and all game data will be reset.
- The recharge amount return system is enabled. Players who have recharg in this test will get vouchers equivalent to 100% of the recharge amount, which can be collected in the game email. After the EA version of the game is launched, 150% of the historical recharge amount will be returned (within a limited amount).
- New commander system:
Players will play the role of a commander and go into battle in person;
The commander's own level is the same as the Blackguard with the highest level;
The commander skill system has been redesigned, and the commander talent system will be opened in the future;
The commander does not participate in arena battles;
The commander cannot be awankened and has the same equipment system as the Blackguard.
- Revised resurrection rules
When the battle fails, the player can choose to consume the item [Rebirth Ankh] to immediately revive and continue the battle.
If you encounter any issues, welcome to join official Discord channel: CWqhwjVbSk
