Update 5.3 - Patch Notes [1/2]

Update 5.3 is now live!

Update 5.3 is now live!

This update features a global restructure of AI difficulty scaling, further improvements to the game lobby, unit and faction balance and design tweaks, the return of in-combat repairs and camouflage, campaign improvements, new infantry skins and more!

User Interface

Company of Heroes: Back to Basics offers 8 possible CPU Player difficulty levels:

Easy → Normal → Hard → Adept → Expert → Master → Brutal → Insane

Due to game engine limitations these are bound to the 4 available slots inside the game lobby. Each CPU player slot contains 2 possible AI difficulties that interchange depending on the Win Condition that is selected. [AI+] win conditions enable the more difficult CPU player difficulty inside each player slot.

Previously, [AI+] win conditions were listed as default. This meant that without changing anything, players would face the higher range of AI difficulties, with CPU - Adept being the lowest difficulty. These are designed for competitive play and are meant to offer a real challenge for even the best players out there. When more casual and slow paced games are desired, playing against the lower range of AI difficulties is therefore recommended.

Starting from Update 5.3, [AI+] win conditions are no longer the default. The default settings now mean that players will face off against the lower range of CPU player difficulties, with CPU - Easy being the lowest available. [AI+] win conditions remain available for you to select like before.

Game Modes

We decided to remove the very high VP ticket count options. Really long drawn out games with many AI opponents tend to have subpar performance in team games. Offering these game modes thus adds a risk of yielding subpar gaming experiences. As developers we rarely play beyond the 500 VP count, which regularly turn into long games when playing against suitable AI opponents.

Default Win Condition: [AI+] VPC 400 → VPC 300

[AI+] Win Conditions are no longer the first listed alternatives.

Removed the following Win Conditions: VPC 1500, VPC 2000, [AI+] VPC 1500, [AI+] VPC 2000

AI

We continue to read concerns on the overall CPU player difficulty, and we hear them. Starting from Update 5.3 we have shifted the bonus baseline from CPU - Easy to CPU - Normal.

This means that from now on CPU - Normal will have no bonuses at all, and that CPU - Easy is penalized compared to the player. CPU - Easy will thus receive less income and starting resources than the player, and will also scale slower throughout a game due to producing units at a slower pace, receiving less experience, and having higher unit upkeep costs.

Additionally, due to new AI functionalities, general improvements, and bug fixes we tweaked and tuned down most AI bonuses across the board.

AI max resource bonuses: Munition income addition (after multiplier): 12 → 9 Starting manpower addition: 350 → 300 Production rate multiplier: 2.19 → 2.0

AI min resource bonuses: Manpower income multiplier: 1 → 0.88 Munition income multiplier: 1 → 0.86 Fuel income multiplier: 1 → 0.96 Upkeep penalty: 0% → +2% Starting resources multiplier: 1 → 0.94 Starting manpower addition: 0 → -50 Base munition income addition (after multiplier): 0 → -2.0 Base fuel income addition (after multiplier): 0 → -0.5 Production rate multiplier: 0 → 0.84 XP gain multiplier: 1 → 0.95 Command Point gain multiplier: 1 → 0.96 Repair rate mutliplier: 1 → 0.97

Reduced sniper base demand and its randomness.

Slightly reduced cover search radius.

Increased enemy avoid radius when searching for cover.

Tweaked distance and other modifier values for searching for cover.

Adjusted team weapon setup and safety thresholds.

Reduced calliope base purchase demand.

Disabled USF WSC first opener build order as it sacrificed too much tempo for the AI.

Reworked AI targets-choice-logic-related aggro toggle: Will now depend on current AI total military strength as compared to the opponents'. The duration of one state before toggling to another is now much shorter. The non-aggro part of will also reduce AI's aggressiveness. Slightly reduced how much the aggro portion of the functionality increases AI potential recklessness (to prevent situations where it pushes enemy base quite early).

Further reduced AI structure demand and duration of the effect if a spawner structure was purchased recently.

Fixed a reference issue with Wehrmacht Improved Equipment

Updated several grenade ability references

Added PE personality builds: "T1 → T3" "T2 → T3" "T1 → T4"

Removed certain unfavourable command tree progressions from all factions

Tweaked PE suggested command tree progression paths

Tweaked PE T1 and T2 class ratings

Increased base demand for Incendiary Grenades, Anti-Tank Grenades and Defensive Operations

Fixed incorrect reference for Improved Equipment in tech purchase rules

Fixed incorrect reference for Anti-Tank Grenades in tech purchase rules

Lowered base AT value for Sticky Bombs, Anti-Tank Grenades, Improved Equipment

Fixed AT values for squads that no longer have access to AT capabilities at all

Added CCKW Truck to AI & enabled call-in ability

Fixed a critical bug with the Hummel barrage ability that caused the AI to continuously dump its munitions without actually barraging.

Improved Kettenkrad/Universal Carrier usage

Improved mobile artillery unit usage (Mortar Halftrack, Nebelwerfers, Stukas, etc)

Added USF Armor Skirts upgrade to tech purchase rules

Fixed an issue where AI would spend ability munitions before abilities were actually used.

Optimized ability monitor functionality slightly, now using squad events functionality instead of checking for unit state every tick.

Optimized AI script data structures with to be much better packed in memory.

Optimized average grid cell position cache: No longer rebuilding the table every tick (expensive operation), now reusing existing allocated space instead. Reserving table size preemptively, table no longer resized dynamically. The cache is now valid over multiple ticks (for up to 0.375s).

Implemented artillery demand rules for pack howitzer call-in. Lack of munitions will now result in reduced demand to purchase the pack howitzer.

Fixed an issue where two point abilities did not work if AI couldn't find a second concentration point near the first one. The second point will now be chosen arbitrarily in such circumstances, as intended.

Implemented a potential fix to barrage control script which could help AI properly determine when units start their barrage abilities. Previously, AI was considering units which were only moving to their AI destination as units which have already started their barrage.

Minor refactors and performance improvements.

Reenabled AI's forced reinforcement functionality (this will enable AI to reinforce on-field and generally speed it up).

Default unit reinforcement functionality now executed once every second rather than 8 times per second.

Reworked barrage control functionality considerably, now utilizing the game's ability event system and generally more solid methodology for determining unit states during barrages.

Updated various barrage control unit parameters concerning their safety evaluation. Barrage units should stay closer to combat and retreat less.

Reduced min threat required to use mortar, nebelwerfed and pack howitzer barrages.

Implemented a new priority queue optimization where base unit priority values are calculated only once per game.

Implemented captured Pack Howitzer usage for AI

Tweaked barrage control settings

Added Suppressive Fire usage for Infantry Halftracks

Base safety required to retreat value: 2.5 → 3.5

Increased the overall danger requirements for AI to pullback or retreat units. This should result in AI being more willing to commit to engagements.

Global balance changes

Anti-Blob Mechanic

Enabled and updated visual indicators: Up to 4 "levels" are visualized, but anti-blob penalties are not capped beyond this. Visuals now include a colour scaling to better represent the intensity of stacking penalties. Only the inner radius of anti-blob is visualized. Outer radius has no visualization.

Developer note: Since the anti-blob mechanic is central for how combat pans out in Back to Basics, a visual indicator was implemented to inform the player about the mechanic's existence and rough functionality.

Repair mechanic

Reenabled repairs during combat.

In-Repair penalties: Received accuracy: 1.2 → 1.5 Received damage: 1 → 2

Repair rates: Repair: 5 → 6 HQ repairs: 3 → 6 Basic Repairs: 3 → 5 Advanced Repair: 6.5 → 7 Advanced Vehicle Repair: 6 → 7

Repair station engineers will now properly reduce manpower income during repairs (Bunker, Pioneer Halftrack, Armour Command Truck). HQ repairs remain free of charge.

Developer note: While repairs during combat can be problematic for game balance reasons, disabling it proved to be very clunky and inconsistent. All-in-all it caused more player frustration than it did good. As a result the functionality is reverted to its original state that players will be familiar with.

Regeneration mechanic

Healing percentage of missing health per tick: 0.2% → 0.15%

Developer note: The automatic health regeneraton for Infantry allows players to keep squads on the battlefield for longer without having to force a retreat back to the base sector even for tiny health reductions. However, the healing rate was high enough that the mechanic proved to make traditional healing options somewhat redundant, especially on larger maps. This in turn allowed players to skip such tech entirely and instead focus on fielding late game units as fast as possible. A reduced regeneration rate should ensure the importance of regular healing options.

Resourcing & Economy

Base munitions income (munitions/minute): +7 → +10

Developer note: Munitions income was deemed too scarse which led to players often prioritizing squad upgrades over expensive abilities such as off-map artillery and airstrikes. Additionally, squad ability and artillery barrage usage was slightly too restrictive. A global income increase should ensure that abilities can once again be used at a more reasonable frequency.

Fuel upkeep costs: Light Tanks (Staghound, Stuart, Tetrarch, T17, M8 Greyhound, Puma): 0.72 fuel/min → 1.5 fuel/min Light Vehicles (Armored Car, Recon Halftrack, Light Anti-Tank Halftrack: 0.72 fuel/min → 0.9 fuel/min

Developer note: Light vehicles are a dominant unit class and proved to be too easy to mass compared to tanks and over heavy vehicles. An increased fuel upkeep should ensure that massing such vehicles prevents players from quickly transitioning into other tech.

Capture rate modifiers

HMGs: 1 → 0.75

Armored Infantry: 1.5 → 1.25

Riflemen: 1.5 → 1.25

Grenadiers: 1.5 → 1.25

Stormtroopers: 1.5 → 1.25

Obergrenadiers: 1.5 → 1.25

Jägers: 1.5 → 1.25

Panzergrenadiers: 0.75 → 1.25

Assault Grenadiers: 0.75 → 1.25

Panzerpioneers: 0.75 → 1

Tank Busters: 0.75 → 1

Normalized various campaign squads to have similar capture rates as their multiplayer counterparts

Small arms

Suppression multipliers: Light cover: 0.5 → 0.6 Heavy cover: 0.4 → 0.5

Moving accuracy of small arms weapons which had moving accuracy of >0.5 (infantry weapons) reduced by 12.5% across the board (in most cases 80% to 70%).

Reduced overall durability of recon units vs small arms (Jeep, Motorcycle, Schwimmwagen, Kettenkrad)

Increased the overall durability of the Sd.Kfz. 250 Halftrack series vs small arms (Infantry Halftrack, Mortar Halftrack, Recon Halftrack, Light Anti-Tank Halftrack)

Handheld launchers

M18 Recoilless Rifle: Scatter angle: 4.5 → 6 Distant range base penetration: 0.7 → 0.6

M9 Bazooka: Scatter angle: 5.5 → 7 Distant range base penetration: 0.7 → 0.6

Panzerschreck: Base damage: 90-100 → 80-90 Scatter angle: 4.5 → 7 Distant range base penetration: 0.7 → 0.6 Damage multiplier vs Universal Carrier: 1.5 → 2

PIAT: Scatter angle: 5 → 6 Distant range base penetration: 0.7 → 0.6

Developer note: Infantry Anti-Tank Weaponry was deemed too effective at max ranges, allowing infantry to successfully trade against most vehicles. With these changes infantry will need to close the distance a bit more for optimal effectiveness against vehicles and tanks.

Vehicle combat

Reduced tank gun damage RNG from ±10% to ±5%

Main gun range brackets: stationary at: 24/43/51/60 → 17/29/40/60 (88mm Flak 36, 17-Pounder, 3" M5) at guns: 24/41/49/57 → 17/29/40/58 (Pak40, Pak38, 6-Pounder, 57mm M1) tanks 1: 24/38/43/48 → 17/25/33/48 (King Tiger, Marder III, Nashorn, Geschützwagen) tanks 2: 24/36/41/46 → 17/25/33/46 (Firefly, Jagdpanther, M3 GMC) tanks 3: 24/33/39/42 → 17/25/33/42 (Sherman, M4A3(76)w Sherman, Pz IV, Pz IV IST, Panther, Tiger, M10 Wolverne, M18 Hellcat, M36 Jackson, M26 Pershing, Puma, Achilles, Bofors, Flakvierling, StuG IV) light vehicles: 19/26/33/40 → 17/25/33/40 (M8 Greyhound, T17, Staghound, Stuart, Armored Car, Sd.Kfz. 234, Recon Halftrack, Light Anti-Tank Halftrack, Ostwind, Wirbelwind, Crusader AA, StuH 42, Assault Sherman, AVRE, Hotchkiss)

Developer note: Vehicles and tanks had very little penetration and accuracy fall-off over distance due to the range bracket distribution. This change is aimed to making vehicle combat more dynamic and also prevent tanks from sniping infantry too effectively at max ranges.

Camouflage detection

Infantry base camouflage detection radius: 7 → 12

Vehicle base camouflage detection radius: 0 → 9 (excluding detector units that have a much higher base detection radius)

Building base camouflage detection radius: 3 → 9 (excluding defenses such as sand bags, barbed wire, mines, that have 0 detection by default)

Mines

Changed construction functionality; mines are no longer automatically constructed in a line (like sandbags/barbed wire), and are now placed individually. To queue the construction of multiple mines, it is possible to queue construction orders by holding down the SHIFT key.

Off-Map Artillery

Initial delay: 5s → 4s

Affected abilities: Rocket Artillery, Airburst Artillery, Firestorm, Howitzer Shoot, Long-Tom Barrage, Light Artillery Barrage, Land Mattress Bombardment, Railway Artillery

Airstrikes

Plane flight speeds: 120 → 160

Initial delay: 5s → 3s

Affected abilities: Typhoon Airstrike, Strafing Run, Rocket Run, Stuka Bombing Strike

Cover mechanics

Vehicles are now affected by smoke cover: Received damage: -50% Main gun scatter: +100% Main gun range: -85% View range: -5



Veteran squad costs (campaign only)

Veteran Rank 1: 1.1

Veteran Rank 2: 1.25 → 1.2

Veteran Rank 3: 1.5 → 1.3

Sniper (Americans, Wehrmacht)

Base range: 54 → 59

Initial firing delay after movement: 5.5s → 4s

Fire aim time multipliers (short/mid/long/distant): 0.25/1/1.75/2 → 0.25/1/1.25/1.5

Added visual UI to indicate when rate of fire is decreased/increased (moving/stationary)

Reimplemented Camouflage: Minimum detection radius: 12 → 1 (fixes mines and other played owned objects spotting snipers) Reveal time: 9s Reveal time on detection: 9s Revert time: 9s Revert time on detection: 9s



MG42 Heavy Machine Gun (Wehrmacht/Panzer Elite)

Setup time: 2s → 3s

Base accuracy (short/mid/long/distant): 0.425/0.385/0.168/0.085 → 0.42/0.39/0.17/0.11

Cooldown multipliers (short/mid/long/distant): 0.7/1.1/1.3/1.4 → 0.7/1/1.1/1.2

DPS change (short/mid/long/distant): -1%/+5%/+8%/+38% multipliers vs suppressed targets: Accuracy multiplier: 0.5 → 0.6 Damage multiplier: 0.75 → 1 multipliers vs pinned targets: Accuracy multiplier: 0.25 → 0.4 Damage multiplier: 0.5 → 1 Suppression multiplier: 0.3 → 0.5



M1917 .30 cal / Vickers Heavy Machine Gun

Setup time: 2s → 3s

Armour-Piercing Rounds ability: Munition cost: 35 → 25

Base accuracy (short/mid/long/distant): 0.56/0.5/0.215/0.115 → 0.57/0.32/0.23/0.14

DPS change (short/mid/long/distant): +1.5%/+3.5%/+7%/+21% multipliers vs suppressed targets: Accuracy multiplier: 0.65 → 0.7 Damage multiplier: 0.75 → 1 Suppression multiplier: 0.6 → 0.7 multipliers vs pinned targets: Accuracy multiplier: 0.35 → 0.4 Damage multiplier: 0.5 → 1



Suppressive Fire (Riflemen, Schützen, Infantry Halftrack)

Duration: 15s → 20s

Added an additional suppressive bonus at 10s after activation

Cooldown multiplier: 0.5 → 0.3

Accuracy multiplier: 0.4 → 0.1

Reload multiplier: 1 → 0.5

Developer note: Suppressive fire proved to be very inconsistent, often not inducing enough suppression when not all squad members were firing at the same target. With these changes, suppressive fire should now work as an effective tool to suppress infantry.

SquadAI

Reenabled and tweaked overall infantry squad AI behaviour:

Infantry may once again go prone at the start of, and during skirmishes.

Infantry will no longer randomly fall back to cover (to prevent anti-tank weapons from becoming unresponsive)

Snipers will leapfrog significantly less for the initial shot.

Americans

Throw Grenade (ability)

Now a requires Supply Yard to be built once.

Mortar Team

Free-Fire delay between shells: 4s → 5s

Minimum range: 25 → 30

Command Squad

Observed Fire:

Munition cost: 80 → 60

Barrage salvo: 8 → 6

Barrage radius: 15 → 13

Adjusted barrage UI constraints to better represent the barrage area.

57 mm M1 Anti-Tank Gun

Base damage: 65/70 → 70/75

Range: 57 → 58

Inner range brackets: 17/29/40/57 → 17/32/46/58

M3 GMC

75 mm M1897A4 Field Gun:

Range: 42 → 46

Inner range brackets: 24/33/39/42 → 24/36/41/46

Base penetration (s/m/l/d): 1/0.85/0.78/0.67 → 1.1/0.93/0.82/0.73

Base damage: 60/70 → 70/80

Base accuracy: 1/0.9/0.79/0.58 → 1.1/1/0.9/0.85

Fixed weapon coordinates

Significantly improved penetration capabilities vs heavy armor

M8 Greyhound

Hitpoints: 300 → 350

Armor Skirts hitpoint bonus: +100 → +70

T17 Armored Car

Hitpoints: 300 → 350

Armor Skirts hitpoint bonus: +100 → +70

M3 Halftrack

M16 MGMC Maxson M45 Quadmount:

Base penetration (short/mid/long/distant): 1/0.71/0.45/0.25 → 1/0.75/0.45/0.4

Base accuracy (short/mid/long/distant): 0.425/0.385/0.168/0.085 → 0.42/0.39/0.17/0.11

Base cooldown: 3.5-4.5 s → 2.7 s

Cooldown multipliers (short/mid/long/distant): 1/1.4/1.5/1.5 → 1/1/1.2/1.3

DPS change (short/mid/long/distant): +15%/+13.5%/+70%/+162%

Scatter angle: 3 → 5

Max scatter distance: 2 → 7

Penetration modifiers: Sd.Kfz. 234 Puma: 0.1 → 0.6 Sd.Kfz. 22x: 0.1 → 0.7 Sd.Kfz. 251: 0.1 → 0.7 Marder III: 0.2 → 0.5



M36 Jackson

Fixed invisible shell projectile (bad shell marker)

Scatter angle: 4.5 → 5.5

AoE inner radii: 0.5/1.5/2/2.45 → 0.5/1/1.5/2.45

Damage multiplier vs Infantry targets: 1 → 0.9

M4A3(76)w Sherman

Hitpoints: 760 → 860

Base penetration (s/m/l/d): 1/0.87/0.72/0.67 → 1/0.91/0.78/0.69

Penetration multipliers:

Panther: 0.8 → 0.9

Tiger: 0.7 → 0.85

King Tiger: 0.6 → 0.75

Jagdpanther: 0.7 → 0.85

M26 Pershing

Removed default Tank Commander

Added Tank Commander upgrade.

Smoke Discharges

Recharge time: 75s → 30s

Minimum range: 10 → 4

Smoke projectiles: 4 → 6

Commonwealth

Throw Grenade (ability)

Now a requires Mills Bombs upgrade, available in Company Command Truck

Platoon Command Truck

Added Expert Engineers upgrade

Requisition Company Command

Fuel cost: 40 → 50

Company Command Truck

Removed Expert Engineers upgrade

Added Mills Bombs upgrade (unlocks Grenade ability for Sappers, Tank Hunters, Vanguard, and Highlanders)

Heavy Machine Gun Section

Population cost: 3 → 4

Universal Carrier

Manpower cost: 180 → 200

Vastly increased durability against small arms

Added Wasp Carrier upgrade:

Replaces the hull-mounted Bren LMG with a powerful Flamethrower.

Increases hitpoints by 10%

Cost: 60 munitions

Disables troop transport

Added Mortar Carrier upgrade:

Mounts a 2" light mortar to the vehicle, capable of free-fire, barrages, and smoke barrages.

Cost: 75 munitions

Disables troop transport

Captain

Observed Fire:

Munition cost: 80 → 60

Barrage salvo: 8 → 6

Barrage radius: 15 → 13

Adjusted barrage UI constraints to better represent the barrage area.

Artillery Strike (requires Forward Observation Officers):

Munition cost: 80 → 60

Barrage salvo: 8 → 6

Lieutenant

Observed Fire:

Munition cost: 80 → 60

Barrage salvo: 8 → 6

Barrage radius: 15 → 13

Adjusted barrage UI constraints to better represent the barrage area.

Staghound Armoured Car

Hitpoints: 300 → 350

Armor Skirts hitpoint bonus: +100 → +70

Mortar Emplacement/Mortar Section

Free-Fire delay between shells: 4s → 6s

Minimum range: 25 → 30

Creeping Barrage

Munition cost: 110 → 80

Counter Battery

Ready aim time: 0s → 1s (delay before the first shot is fired)

Fire aim time: 0s → 2s (added delay in between the two shells of the salvo, including reload the delay is now 3.5s → 5.5s

Max scatter distance: 7 → 8

Forward Observation Officers

Now also boosts officer sight range (+5)

Air Supremacy

Fixed several bugs that would limit the amount of planes being spawned (this fix effectively doubles the amount of planes participating in the overwatch).

Removed planes with machine guns only.

All planes now target all visible enemy targets with RP-3 Rockets.

Total overwatch duration: 40s → 45s

Overwatch area radius: 30 → 32

Wehrmacht

Wehrmacht Quarters

Manpower cost: 180 → 160

MG42 Heavy Machine Gun Team

Population cost: 3 → 4

Mortar Team

Free-Fire delay between shells: 4.6s → 5s

Minimum range: 25 → 30

Stormtroopers

StG44 mit ZF-4:

Reload time: 4.9-5.1 s → 3.6-3.8 s

Base damage: 15/16 → 16/17

Base cooldown: 1-1.2 s → 1.2-1.3 s

Cooldown multipliers (short/mid/long/distant): 0.8/1.3/1.7/1.9 → 1/1.2/1.5/1.7

Tweaked accuracy parameters

No DPS change

75 mm PaK 40 Anti-Tank Gun

Range: 57 → 58

Inner range brackets: 17/29/40/57 → 17/32/46/58

Sd.Kfz 234 Armored Car (Puma)

Vastly increased durability against small arms (most notably rear armor).

Blitzkrieg Tactics

On activation, Infantry will now sprint for 10s.

Panzer Elite

Kampfgruppe Kompanie

Manpower cost: 180 → 160

Added Light Anti-Tank Halftrack

Panzer Support Kommand

Fuel cost: 50 → 70

Removed Light Anti-Tank Halftrack

Added Hotchkiss Light Tank

Advanced Support Kommand upgrade:

Fuel cost: 60 → 40

Panzerpioneers

Default weapons: Gewehr 43 → Kar98k

Squad DPS change (short/mid/long/distant): -20%/-18%/-5%/0%

Added Gewehr 43 upgrade:

Cost: 60 munitions

Unlocks Volley Fire

Equips the squad with 3 Gewehr 43 Rifles

Increases squad DPS (short/mid/long/distant): +25%/+23%/+5%/0%

Volley Fire now requires Gewehr 43 Package instead of Veterancy Rank 1

Panzergrenadiers

StG44 mit ZF-4:

Reload time: 4.9-5.1 s → 3.6-3.8 s

Base damage: 15/16 → 16/17

Base cooldown: 1-1.2 s → 1.3-1.5 s

Cooldown multipliers (short/mid/long/distant): 1/1.3/1.7/2.1 → 1/1.3/1.6/1.9

Tweaked accuracy parameters

No DPS change

Fallschirmjägers

Reimplemented passive camouflage (enables automatically in light, heavy, and garrison cover)

Jägers

Added active camouflage ability

Breakthrough Tactics

Field Craft:

No longer applies to Heavy Machine Gun Teams.

Panzergrenadier/Assault Grenadier/Panzerfüsilier capture rate bonus: +67% → +20%

Panzerpioneer/Tank Buster capture rate bonus: +67% → +25%

Removed Scavengers

Added Advanced Repair: upgrades Panzerpioneers and the Kettenkrad with Advanced Repair

Luftwaffe Tactics

Hotchkiss Rocket Launcher call-in removed

Hotchkiss Rocket Launcher now unlocks Wurfrahmen 40 Rocket Launcher upgrade for Hotchkiss Light Tank

Mortar Halftrack

Minimum range: 25 → 30

Fuel cost: 20 → 30

Infantry Halftrack

MG42 Light Machine Gun:

Rebalanced weapon profile.

DPS change (s/m/l/d): -14%/-25%/-16%/-28%

Funkwagen upgrade munition cost: 50 → 35

Observed Fire:

Munition cost: 80 → 60

Barrage salvo: 8 → 6

Barrage radius: 15 → 13

Adjusted barrage UI constraints to better represent the barrage area.

Removed Radio Interception ability

Added Suppressive Fire:

While active, the MG42 LMG induces strong suppressive capabilities, at the cost of accuracy and vehicle mobility

Cost: 35 munitions

Pioneer Halftrack

Renamed from Supply Halftrack

Advanced Vehicle Repair removed

Set-Up/Mobilize Repair Station added:

Once deployed, specially trained Pioneers will automatically repair vehicles within the vicinity of the Pioneer Halftrack

Healing and Munition resupply now requires the vehicle to be set-up

Updated vehicle icon, symbol and unit description

Light Anti-Tank Halftrack

Removed Focused Firing ability.

Fuel cost: 30 → 40

37 mm Pak 36 weapon range: 46 → 40

Stielgranate 41 ability range: 40 → 36

Hotchkiss Light Tank

Manpower cost: 300 → 260

Fuel cost: 35 → 40

Stuka Zu Fuss and long-barrel upgun upgrades no longer come by default

Updated long-barreled 37 mm SA18 tank gun stats; performance-wise it is now similar to the Puma's 50 mm main gun.

Nashorn

Base damage: 100/110 → 90/110

AoE inner radii: 0.5/1.5/2.5/3.25 → 0.5/1/2/3.25

Reduced shell explosion FX size.

Damage multiplier vs Infantry targets: 1 → 0.8

Group Zeal

Radius: 10 → 12.25 (matching outer radius of anti-blob).

Removed visual indicator (because anti-blob has its own indicator reenabled again).

Henschel Overwatch

Fixed several bugs that would limit the amount of planes being spawned (this fix effectively doubles the amount of planes participating in the overwatch).

Total overwatch duration: 40s → 45s

Overwatch area radius: 30 → 32

Bug Fixes

Fixed duplicate tank traps for Engineers when defensive operations is unlocked.

Fixed several scatter bugs with scoped StG44, causing the weapon to underperform significantly

Fixed Kettenkrad being able to repair itself.

Fixed a bug that caused the Kettenkrad to take excessive damage from small arms

Fixed Hetzer gun traverse arc misaligning with the animation limits.

Fixed Raiders (Blitzkrieg Doctrine) capture rate bonus for Grenadiers.

Fixed Flakvierling 38 vertical placement inside the emplacement.

Fixed missing sound cues for Wehrmacht Skirmish/Assault/Battle phase upgrades.

Fixed leFH18 firing animation (bouncing barrel).

Fixed leFH18 and M2A1 Howitzer vertical placement inside the emplacement.

Fixed an issue with M1918A2 BAR pick-up weapon that resulted in broken weapon visuals and firing animations.

Fixed leaderboards "Rank/Name" UI.

Fixed Commonwealth tank trap construction time to 12 s (was 9 s), now matching other factions as intended.

Fixed that Road Blocks could not be crushed by the Sherman Bulldozer.

Fixed broken MP40 SMG tracers

Fixed For The Fatherland cooldown (0 → 100 s)

Fixed game lobby faction flag graphic size.

Fixed Panzer Elite captured Pack Howitzer UI.

Fixed several issues that made it impossible to complete the Commonwealth tutorial.

Fixed deployed veteran squads being able to repurchase additional weapon upgrades (campaign only).

Fixed engineer units not stopping repairing reenabled strategic points after completing scorched earth repairs.

Fixed an issue where some base structures were lacking a reinforce radius altogether (Triage Center, Supply Yard, Kampfkraft Centre).

Fixed M26 Pershing shell spawning marker.

Fixed coaxial MG42 tracers.

Fixed Supercharged Artillery Shells not applying to the Mortar Emplacement free-fire weapon.

Fixed bugged infantry models during Panzer Elite campaign M01 cutscenes.

Part 2

Visuals, Maps & Campaigns

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1527290/view/5695381784179507264