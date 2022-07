Share · View all patches · Build 9133750 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 09:39:08 UTC by Wendy

To celebrate the release of our new game American Theft 80s and our return to development of Thief Simulator we are releasing patch 1.6

Steal some stuff from warehouse 300 and collect 5 VHS to get the new achievement.

More updates about the DLCs soon!

Patch log:

-new warehouse added

-new achievement added

-cloud save is also working now

-minor bug fixes