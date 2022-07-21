Out Now: Phoenix Point: Complete Edition, Including Steam Workshop Mod Support

Today is the release of our free _Hastur _update, which brings Steam Workshop support to Phoenix Point, as well as the release of the Phoenix Point: Complete Edition bundle, where you can own the game and all six DLC packs in one easy purchase or upgrade!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/839770/

Hastur will be our final official update for Phoenix Point, and we thank our ONE MILLION PLAYERS for being on this journey with us, especially:

The early adopters that believed in the vision Julian and the team had for our game, your support meant everything!

Our Community Council members who helped guide and shape the various features and content!

The streamers and content creators across the globe that shared their campaigns through thick or thin!

And all of our players and fans or anyone that gave us a try and told a friend to play. We’re here because of you and hope to continue to delight you with new experiences in the future!

But even though official updates are ending, we hope to see Phoenix Point continue to rise thanks to mod support with our Steam Workshop integration, rolling out today as well. We can’t wait to see what the community will bring to enhance Phoenix Point for a long time.

If you’ve been following us and are STILL on the fence about buying the game or know someone who is, you can now officially try before you buy! Today, we’re also releasing a free demo version of Phoenix Point on Steam, which you can find on the game's store page.

And, as one last thank you, we’ve unlocked all cosmetic soldier skins automatically for everyone, regardless of where or when you purchased Phoenix Point, for use in your campaigns (no code inputs necessary). That includes our previous console-only “Neon” skins from PlayStation and Xbox, alongside two brand new skins, the Aztec Priest and the Pandoran Technician. Now, every class can sport a bit more flair on the battlefield… and yes, that Priest head mutation gives a bit of an advantage. 😉





For now, good luck with your upcoming campaigns, Operatives. We believe in you!