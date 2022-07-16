 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 16 July 2022

Dungeon trading enabled!

Last edited by Wendy

220: Early Access 0.12.57 - July 16, 2022 5:00 AM EST
• You can now trade while in a dungeon. You will not be able to fight or do anything else while trading. There are new screen-locking mechanisms that prevents you from doing anything else outside of the trade window. Please keep your arms and legs inside of the vehicle at all times!
• Fixed several skills that had undefined references in the combat log.
• Mob health multiplier has been increased when in a party.
• By order of the King of Edenburg, the maximum amount of gold that can be traded at once is now 1 million gold.

