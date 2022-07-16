 Skip to content

Alone Again update for 16 July 2022

First fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've received initial community feedback on the first version of Alone Again and have already made major fixes! Thanks to everyone who sent us feedback and reported game issues! Soon we will have a new version that will improve the user experience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2064953
  • Loading history…
