Update notes: v1.6.0

Update notes v1.5.4 → v1.6.0:
- Added window raising when a pomodoro cycle is finished
- Updated the data of some upgradable/purchasable items
- Improved the interaction behaviour of list widgets
- Fixed a file extension completeness issue of screenshots
