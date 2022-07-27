 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Legend of Pomodoro update for 27 July 2022

Update notes: v1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9133277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes v1.5.4 → v1.6.0:

  • Added window raising when a pomodoro cycle is finished
  • Updated the data of some upgradable/purchasable items
  • Improved the interaction behaviour of list widgets
  • Fixed a file extension completeness issue of screenshots

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link