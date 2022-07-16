 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intravenous update for 16 July 2022

Game patch 1.3.37.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9133276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch fixes several issues reported recently by the community.

Version 1.3.37.5:

  • fixed the game reassigning unbound keys on game launch in some cases
  • fixed binding a joystick action not properly unbinding the last one, which could cause issues
  • fixed a crash that occured when rebinding some of the actions which used the trigger buttons by default

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1486631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link