Game patch 1.3.37.5

Hey folks!

This patch fixes several issues reported recently by the community.

Version 1.3.37.5:

fixed the game reassigning unbound keys on game launch in some cases

fixed binding a joystick action not properly unbinding the last one, which could cause issues

fixed a crash that occured when rebinding some of the actions which used the trigger buttons by default

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!