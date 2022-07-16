UPDATE 1.05 - Top 1,000 Steam High Scores + Friends High Scores In The Game!

Poggers has grown a lot since the first year I launched it back in 2019 where I originally made a high score list in the game to reflect the top 100 players highest scores.. - In this update, I have now drastically increased the games ability to show the top 1,000 highest Steam scores, so you'll always know right where you stand!

I've also give the players the ability to check their high scores in Poggers against their Steam friends who have also played Poggers right inside the game!

And to finish off this update, when you'll also be able to see your highest Poggers score from the welcome screen and what place you currently rank globally.

As promised in my last update, Poggers is evolving and this is only the beginning of what's planned for this game. Look for some more pretty big updates that will completely add to and change the way Poggers is played, including completely new level designs with new goals and goals besides just getting bunnies in their home caves and kicking the crap out of some mean cobras!

.. See you in the cobra fields.

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)