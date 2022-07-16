Update 0.9.0

• Humanoid robot behaviour is now much more varied during the early stages of the game. They can now switch between walking, sitting and standing states. When approached in the standing state, they can choose to say something to you from a set of short phrases that change as the game progresses. They might also say location specific phrases that may be helpful in progressing in the game.

• Raygun upgrades and other pickups scattered around the map, now display a highlighted effect and play a sound as you approach them, making them much easier to locate.

• Some fixes to the robot pacing state just prior to coming in to attack you. Also the rate at which robots get more aggressive has been decreased.

• Improvements to raygun button selection, and selection using the shuttle ticket machine touch screens.

• The timings for key game events have been spread out, giving the player a lot more time to explore and get more familiar with the settlement's surroundings, and to collect items for better defence in the later stages of the game.

• A shuttle route map has been added to all the stations.

This build should be compatible with saves with older versions, although older saves will still use the old game event timings, so for the best experience it is advised to start a new game.