Gloomgrave update for 16 July 2022

Patch 0.3.2 - Key Bindings and Camera Fix

Hey everyone!

Quick update that introduces an important feature and a fix that will make the game a lot smoother for some players.

-Key Bindings can be set in the settings page on the "controls" tab
-Sfx and Music can be set to different values instead of just toggling to mute/unmute
-Fixed an issue with the camera head bob being too aggressive for some players

As I continue working to fix bugs and add some more important quality of life features I am also working on a roadmap that will give players a better idea of what they can expect in the future for Gloomgrave. Right now you can get a general idea of what I want to add to the game from the "Links and FAQs" post on Gloomgrave's discussion board, but I'll be changing/adding things as time goes on.

Thank you to everyone who has provided helpful feedback and expressed their excitement for the future of Gloomgrave. I hope you've all enjoyed playing the game in its current state and are looking forward to what's coming next!

