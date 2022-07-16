Patch - 1.1.14 [Experimental only]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

These are patch notes for the newly "opened" Experimental Steam Branch. Experimental will operate as followed:

We have made new channels on Discord + Steam forums these channels are for users that like to live on the dangerous side of things and want to push feedback to us for upcoming patches. Whenever there is a patch it enters that experimental build for 1-2 days minimum if nothing fatal is found it will be pushed public.

The testing and feedback for Experimental is open to anyone to help based on their preferred engagement system Steam or Discord. This is an effort to help squash more bugs and hopefully our bug fixes that cause other issues can be caught and fixed within this time period.

Experimental will stay open at all times going forward.

How to Opt-in

Expect the first Step of the new Early game [Localized Infection Spawning] live on Experimental Wednesday-Thursday for feedback!

Patch Notes

Added a fix to the Formation Templates to not try to 'offset' units if there's only one unit to read (so they just move to 'mouse pos', so to speak)

Formation System improved to dynamically nest/create new ones that follow tightly along other formations

Blowupguy effect added for when they die

Fixed up Circle Up 'breaking' a vehicle position in soldier+vehicle move commands

Updated the Atlas 'vehicle box' size to better envelop the vehicle (so its length is better calculated to include the front of its cabin+bumper)

Updated formation position handling: Vehicle 'formation length' even further improved, with each 'pair' of vehicles being measured lengthwise to ensure proper positioning (without being majorly behind the soldiers, in a mixed-unit order)

Soldier 'formation length' improved to dynamically measure how far back the soldiers go, so vehicles can be properly set behind them (rather than set way behind them)

Fixed Medical facility and ServiceDepot disappearing when near the edge of the screen.

Minor decal placement fixes in TIG04

Helicopters now are in their own 'formation group' when issuing combined unit move orders, and will now be 'above' your other units (instead of 'behind')

Fixed up 'vehicle only' move orders having a 'half-vehicle-length' offset behind the mouse click position

Added some logic to make the custom sign 'customization popup' disappear if its owning sign is destroyed

Fixed PlayerController 'sorting of units for move orders' to put helicopters 'last' when issuing move points (to be congruous with what the Formation Move Templates expect)

Updated width-calculation logic to function for Formation Move Templates

Shotguns buffed to have larger spread cones to be more effective overall

Juggernaut resistance towards bullets greatly increased

Added some extra logic to make helicopters not try to go too high/too low on move completion

Improved 'direction facing' on move completion

Fixed a problem with Spine Turrets never being constructed

Added a safety to 'kickstart' it on old saves (may not have been needed, but it should ensure spine turrets start getting built again on old saves)

Updated the 'structure name hovertips' (from hovering over structures) to disappear if that structure is destroyed, or if you pause the game

Fixed the MG Turret and Missile Turret being buildable even if you don't have enough money for them

Fixed up the Field Turret buttons not properly displaying their price if you cannot afford them

Added speculative fix towards Ammo drops 'constantly playing ammo fill noise' even if the units near it are full on ammo

Added minor safety to RotorWash effect parameter sets on BeginPlay.

Lowered how much gas all ground vehicles consume when driven,

Crash fix for blowupguy killing infected near him

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Letter from the Producer

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

