My mine. DR4X Weekly Changelog #51: 7/15/2022

Steam is not letting me upload images on my changelog right now so i'll use my website to host the images in the changelog tonight and this one wont get a unique header and such because steam is being terrible. Blame steam, not me. Hopefully they will fix it.
Also reddit is just trolling me for posting the bug there. And I ended up deleting the post, but here is the link for no reason at all wink
Anyway...
A massive changelog today, lets go.
Gameplay and UI
-Added new building the "Mine".
--Mines can now be built by kingdoms for the low low price of 20 gold and 1 iron.
--Mines have a unique icon on the map of a pickaxe
--Mines have a cool unit image
--Mines also have a unique flag that makes them spawn facing different directions like treasure
--Mines also have a unique flag "Holding" that allows kingdoms to capture them, and the rest of the many factions to destroy them
--Mines are disabled on the Lawlessness and Renovations scenarios for balance and to add challenge
-Removed ability to deploy buildings on other (detected)buildings
-Removed ability to deploy units on other (detected) units
-Made archers show arrow icon on map
-Made units with "pikes" flag display pike icon on map
-Made cavalry display horse icon on map
--All cavalry get a hard counter bonus against archers and all units with pikes get a hard counter bonus against horses and all archers get a hard counter against MOST melee units, so keep that in mind when playing
-Added saber toothed bear unit image
-Major change to how deployment works:
--If a deploy is queued up on a given tile you can no longer deploy anything new there until recruitment/building is finished, and even then buildings can only be built on tiles with no buildings and units can only be build on tiles with no units, for buildings/units with no deploy range things can be queued up as much as you want. This was to make base building more strategic and less exploitable
Bug Fixes
-Fixed bug where detected enemy stealthed building would be buildable upon
-Fixed bug where detected enemy stealthed unit would be buildable upon
-Fixed bug where new bigfoot name generator didnt actually generate a full name
Balancing
Kingdoms recieved a lot of buffs this update and wildlife recieved a lot of nerfs
-Guard houses and upgraded guard houses now generate more gold
-Markets now generate more gold
-Blacksmiths now generate more gold
-Inns now generate more gold
-Halved inqusition level 1 2 and 3 cost for kingdom
-Reduced Market build cost from 75-> 50 gold
-Reduced Blacksmith build cost from 75->60
-Reduced tier 2 inqusitioon cost by 100 gold
-Reduced tier 3 inqusition cost by 100 gold
-It now takes 3 turns for Ruins to build Ghouls
-It now takes 3 turns for Ruins to build Phantoms
-Gave zombies the hidden hard counter bonus warriors have against archers, but this also makes archers hard counter them so it is more a nerf than a bonus
-Reduced basic zombie HP from 20->16
-Reduced zombie Piercing Armor by 1
-Reduced plague bearer HP from 25->20
-Gave plague bearer same hard counter bonus as zombies
-Plague bearers are more like a direct upgrade to zombies now, which makes them about as tough as the old non-nerfed zombies
-Halved zombie defense
-Reduced plague bearer defense to 2
-Building skeletons from ruins now costs 15 misery
-Building zombies from ruins now costs 20 misery
-Building phantoms from ruins now costs 50 misery
-Building ghouls from ruins now costs 40 misery
-Ruins now generate 5 misery instead of 6
-Wildlife no longer gets 3 bonus misery out of nowhere every turn
-Increased cost for wildlife to make goblin legionaires from 16->20
-Reduced wildlife resource generation from hell goat lairs from 15->11
-Reduced saber tooth bear lair resource gen from 15->11
-Saber toothed bear upkeep increased from 8->10
-Reduced Saber Toothed bear recruitment cost for wildlife from 30->25 misery
-Updated "The Hunt" scenario to counteract the wildlife nerfs and keep it challenging
