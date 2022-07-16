My mine. DR4X Weekly Changelog #51: 7/15/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9132816 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 04:59:05 UTC by Wendy

A massive changelog today, lets go.

Gameplay and UI

-Added new building the "Mine".

--Mines can now be built by kingdoms for the low low price of 20 gold and 1 iron.

--Mines have a unique icon on the map of a pickaxe

--Mines have a cool unit image



--Mines also have a unique flag that makes them spawn facing different directions like treasure

--Mines also have a unique flag "Holding" that allows kingdoms to capture them, and the rest of the many factions to destroy them

--Mines are disabled on the Lawlessness and Renovations scenarios for balance and to add challenge



-Removed ability to deploy buildings on other (detected)buildings

-Removed ability to deploy units on other (detected) units

-Made archers show arrow icon on map

-Made units with "pikes" flag display pike icon on map

-Made cavalry display horse icon on map

--All cavalry get a hard counter bonus against archers and all units with pikes get a hard counter bonus against horses and all archers get a hard counter against MOST melee units, so keep that in mind when playing

-Added hell goat unit image



-Added saber toothed bear unit image



-Major change to how deployment works:

--If a deploy is queued up on a given tile you can no longer deploy anything new there until recruitment/building is finished, and even then buildings can only be built on tiles with no buildings and units can only be build on tiles with no units, for buildings/units with no deploy range things can be queued up as much as you want. This was to make base building more strategic and less exploitable

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where detected enemy stealthed building would be buildable upon

-Fixed bug where detected enemy stealthed unit would be buildable upon

-Fixed bug where new bigfoot name generator didnt actually generate a full name

Balancing

Kingdoms recieved a lot of buffs this update and wildlife recieved a lot of nerfs

-Guard houses and upgraded guard houses now generate more gold

-Markets now generate more gold

-Blacksmiths now generate more gold

-Inns now generate more gold

-Halved inqusition level 1 2 and 3 cost for kingdom

-Reduced Market build cost from 75-> 50 gold

-Reduced Blacksmith build cost from 75->60

-Reduced tier 2 inqusitioon cost by 100 gold

-Reduced tier 3 inqusition cost by 100 gold

-It now takes 3 turns for Ruins to build Ghouls

-It now takes 3 turns for Ruins to build Phantoms

-Gave zombies the hidden hard counter bonus warriors have against archers, but this also makes archers hard counter them so it is more a nerf than a bonus

-Reduced basic zombie HP from 20->16

-Reduced zombie Piercing Armor by 1

-Reduced plague bearer HP from 25->20

-Gave plague bearer same hard counter bonus as zombies

-Plague bearers are more like a direct upgrade to zombies now, which makes them about as tough as the old non-nerfed zombies

-Halved zombie defense

-Reduced plague bearer defense to 2

-Building skeletons from ruins now costs 15 misery

-Building zombies from ruins now costs 20 misery

-Building phantoms from ruins now costs 50 misery

-Building ghouls from ruins now costs 40 misery

-Ruins now generate 5 misery instead of 6

-Wildlife no longer gets 3 bonus misery out of nowhere every turn

-Increased cost for wildlife to make goblin legionaires from 16->20

-Reduced wildlife resource generation from hell goat lairs from 15->11

-Reduced saber tooth bear lair resource gen from 15->11

-Saber toothed bear upkeep increased from 8->10

-Reduced Saber Toothed bear recruitment cost for wildlife from 30->25 misery

-Updated "The Hunt" scenario to counteract the wildlife nerfs and keep it challenging

