Couple of quick fixes. Note that if you're running an older build than anyone else, you won't be able to play with them. Make sure to log off Tor Eternum and let steam update to the most recent build any time there's an update. You can see the current version of the game in the bottom left corner.

Hellblood unique for warlocks no longer crashes the game

Laser targetting no longer harms the warlock.

Warlock Knockcrackle unique fixed. Wasn’t doing anything before.

Fixed knight Avenging Shield unique crash