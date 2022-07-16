Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.2.0

I'm getting some good feedback, and have made a couple small changes to the game.

Players can now orbit a planet faster in order to speed up the day/night cycle. This is important especially on planets with a cold night time temperature, but will help in any case where you want to arrive during the day. Previously, you could rest in the sleep/healing pod to speed up this process, but now you can also just press the "W" key (or whatever key you've assigned for forward movement) while in orbit to speed things up.

Looting alien caches will turn friendly aliens against you. If it's working correctly, you may open their loot with no repercussions, but if you take something, they will turn hostile immediately.