 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unbearable update for 16 July 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9132746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the critical error that did not allow to pick up the flashlight in the hospital.
-Slightly improved enemy AI.
-Decreased the effect when rotating the camera.
-Minor bugs fixed.

PS: Working on new things. (reference image)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link