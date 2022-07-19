 Skip to content

Kunai Strike update for 19 July 2022

Patch Update 1.0.0.1

Patch Update 1.0.0.1

New Features:

  • Restart level button has been added to the pause menu and the end of level menu. The player can now choose at any point to restart a level they are in, or to replay a level without having to go back to the main menu.

  • Wall-run cancel mechanic. Allows players to drop at any point when wall running by holding down shift while on a wall. If they want to wall-run again they just need to release shift and move towards a wall.

  • Improved air control when jumping and falling. Players can now better aim where they will land after a jump or after falling off a platform.

  • Added enemies to a level to add variety amongst levels.

  • Complete rework of the level FloorIsLava.

Bug Fixes:

  • Rooms at the beginning of each level were added to prevent an endless spawn bug from happing at the start of levels.

  • Checkpoints have been adjusted so that you cannot hit a checkpoint from below a platform.

  • Geometry in the level Magma Tomb was adjusted to prevent the player from teleporting inside floors, ceilings, and walls.

  • Music has been added back to FloorIsLava as it was missing in the previous version.

  • Other minor level changes.

