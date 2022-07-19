Patch Update 1.0.0.1

New Features:

Restart level button has been added to the pause menu and the end of level menu. The player can now choose at any point to restart a level they are in, or to replay a level without having to go back to the main menu.

Wall-run cancel mechanic. Allows players to drop at any point when wall running by holding down shift while on a wall. If they want to wall-run again they just need to release shift and move towards a wall.

Improved air control when jumping and falling. Players can now better aim where they will land after a jump or after falling off a platform.

Added enemies to a level to add variety amongst levels.