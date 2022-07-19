Patch Update 1.0.0.1

New Features:
Restart level button has been added to the pause menu and the end of level menu. The player can now choose at any point to restart a level they are in, or to replay a level without having to go back to the main menu.
Wall-run cancel mechanic. Allows players to drop at any point when wall running by holding down shift while on a wall. If they want to wall-run again they just need to release shift and move towards a wall.
Improved air control when jumping and falling. Players can now better aim where they will land after a jump or after falling off a platform.
Added enemies to a level to add variety amongst levels.
Complete rework of the level FloorIsLava.
Bug Fixes:
Rooms at the beginning of each level were added to prevent an endless spawn bug from happing at the start of levels.
Checkpoints have been adjusted so that you cannot hit a checkpoint from below a platform.
Geometry in the level Magma Tomb was adjusted to prevent the player from teleporting inside floors, ceilings, and walls.
Music has been added back to FloorIsLava as it was missing in the previous version.
Other minor level changes.
Changed files in this update