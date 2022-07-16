CR-8 Hotfix 1

New Stuff:
Added in 6 new items for CR-8
Changes:
Updated translation files
Added in new icons for status effects and attacks
The booster is now legendary
Batteries are now rare
The cup of oil now gains 2 energy on to a charge on use
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where the "heal" hover tool-tip wouldn't display
Fixed an issue where you could not shoot through the energy splitter from the side
Fixed an issue where the energy splitter could divide 1 energy and create an infinite loop
Fixed an issue where the charger could only be used from one side
The berserker ring, the pacifist ring, and the windmill no longer appear for CR-8
The microchip can only be found by CR-8
Opening the options menu while charges are travelling no longer ends your turn
The Booster no longer continues to boost the charge when testing
The speed of item animations now effects the time it takes for a charge to expire
Fixed a typo in the repeater descriptions
Fixed an issue where you could not view the card for Purse's "reorganize now" items
You can no longer flip a switch while a charge is active
CR8 no longer sees the option to "Use Item" when viewing an item that cannot be used directly
Fixed a glitch where you could use the defensive core, the destructive core, and the reactive core by clicking on them
Fixed a glitch where you could initialize a battery while your core was already running
