Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #1

Fixed a gameplay bug in some languages.
News
Just wanted to inform everyone that I've heard your feedback in regards to a few visual bugs with the game's new UI, as well as the game's UI appearing too small on higher resolutions. I've also heard your feedback regarding fullscreen not working properly on non-16:9 monitor resolutions. All of these issues will be fixed in the coming hotfixes, I just wanted to prioritize this issue since it was preventing players from accessing a basic feature in the game.
Thanks for all your messages!
-Dan
Changes
- Fixed a bug where Removal Tokens could not be used if the game's language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean (these languages use a different font from other languages and require a few UI tweaks, which was causing the issue)
