Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #1

Fixed a gameplay bug in some languages.

News

Just wanted to inform everyone that I've heard your feedback in regards to a few visual bugs with the game's new UI, as well as the game's UI appearing too small on higher resolutions. I've also heard your feedback regarding fullscreen not working properly on non-16:9 monitor resolutions. All of these issues will be fixed in the coming hotfixes, I just wanted to prioritize this issue since it was preventing players from accessing a basic feature in the game.

Thanks for all your messages!

-Dan

Changes