UI improvements and collision improvements

v0.5.32

-Improved collision on ruins to let the player more easily run over knee height ledges

-Exposed Special Action UI key remapping. Used with Tracking Build items and other unique actions.

-Fixed rendering preview issue in Character creator where camera exposure would shift based on the shirt color chosen.

-Updated character and world renaming to not cancel out when the UI Cancel button is pressed and to only cancel on ESC and Enter

-Updated player character skintone options

-"Basic Controls" UI added to pause menu and loading screen for players who are either new to games or unused to this genere of game controls