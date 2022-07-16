v0.5.32
-Improved collision on ruins to let the player more easily run over knee height ledges
-Exposed Special Action UI key remapping. Used with Tracking Build items and other unique actions.
-Fixed rendering preview issue in Character creator where camera exposure would shift based on the shirt color chosen.
-Updated character and world renaming to not cancel out when the UI Cancel button is pressed and to only cancel on ESC and Enter
-Updated player character skintone options
-"Basic Controls" UI added to pause menu and loading screen for players who are either new to games or unused to this genere of game controls
Breakwaters update for 16 July 2022
UI improvements and collision improvements
v0.5.32
