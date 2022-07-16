If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w
Here is a summary of what is in this patch.
-
Added Enchanting into the game. You can now find rare Enchantments off of enemies that you then can apply to weapons or armor that are "Enchantable". You can also find these weapons and armors off enemies.
-
Updating Game Guide for crafting to give a little more information on how it works.
-
Updated some quest rewards to make them better.
-
Several new items added to the game.
-
Added durability loss on items when killed again. Don't die.
-
Enemy AI updated again to have them move more often in between attacks.
-
Several bug fixes.
Changed files in this update