XIO: Survival Patch Notes 7/15

Lowered cost of the stone per-building upgrade.

Increased Weapon Damages (Silver 9MM, Tact 9MM, VAL, Lance 9MM, UZI 9MM).

Added ‘highlight’ system for interactable containers and resources.

Added ‘scrapper machine’ system to break down materials.

Added ‘rocket launcher, rockets, and C4’ to the game for raiding.

Removed vendors/traders to safe zones (temporarily) for reworking.

Created new spawn locations for players, with limited starting resources.

Fixed overall crafting values (i.e. land-claim crafting changes).

Lowered ‘bloom’ lighting, changes the world.

Increased the nighttime brightness.

Fixed collision issues, and lowered containers throughout the landscape.

Created cooking items, and return values for food, clothing, resource, and weapon items.

Fixed weapon shadowing when the flashlight is attached to guns.

Added craft-able bone, and bear armor.

Changed planter pots mesh (added legs to the planters to be places easier).

Increased all AI-spawn amount for zombies (+2 to slow/walking zombies per spawner).

Fixed return values for ‘picking up’ candles.

Added Primitive starting items to crafting tables.

Changed crafting table mesh.

Added 'Pipe Shotgun' as primitive weapon.

Added 'Wooden Crossbow' as primitive weapon.

Added new clothing items for primitive use.

Added additional neighborhood area.