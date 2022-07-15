END GAME CONTENT

Added a territory war event in marine fortress! It will allow the winning faction to choose which island's Faction House they want to control. Each Faction House has different perks. One Faction house will allow you to trade keys for reputation points and upgrade the rarity of your key. And the other one will allow you to "trade" achievements for Soul Powers (an endgame item that will allow you to overcome your limit)!

How Does the Territory War Works?

There are two rocks protecting each faction’s flag in Marine Fortress. Once the first rock is destroyed, everyone is alerted. Once the second rock is destroyed, the attacking faction will have 15 minutes to successfully destroy the enemy flag. If after 15 minutes the enemy flag is still there, the defending faction win and will not lose their previous territory (Faction House).

If the attacking faction manages to destroy the enemy flag before 15 minutes, they will have the option to choose which island they want to control, giving them access to that island Faction House.

A successful defense gives the territory war a 30 minutes cooldown before another attack can begin.

A successful attack gives the territory war a 24 hours cooldown before another attack can begin.

Can't wait to have your input on this!

BALANCE CHANGES

Zoan transformation energy drain reduced from 5 to 3.

Ice Spikes technique now throw 3 ice spikes in addition to the trap.

QOL CHANGES

Player's faction is now displayed with a logo on their target box.

NEW CONTENTS