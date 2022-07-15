Hello!

We're pleased to announce that It's Dark is now available on Steam! The game is, and will always be, free to play.

This game was created as a school project. We've taken a couple months to get the game ready for a steam release, but we're not committed to pushing any further updates or adding in any additional content. That's not to say we're going to completely ignore the project though, as large bugs or game-breaking issues may be addressed in the future.

We are also using a free cloud server hosting service provided through Photon.

This means the maximum number of players we can have playing at a time is 20.

That may be subject to change in the future depending.

We also have a Discord Server and a Twitter. Definitely check them out if you're a gaming gamer.