Vampire Diaries is here, and in customary style, we're launching with an event. Whilst this update is all about vampire characters, we've got you covered with some unique stuff for non-vampires during the event too. Some of these are available in-game, but we've also got exclusive access codes in the Discord server.

We'll answer some questions you might have below.

What's in the update?

It's an almost complete overhaul for vampire characters. The absolute basics remain the same, but there are new mechanics and a lot of new content, including new NPCs to meet.

Is it free?

Yes, this is a free update and will download into your game automatically. There are some credit-locked options within it, but the vast majority of the content is not locked.

Does this add supernatural elements to cpd's world?

No. Our vampires are genetically engineered mutants. Nothing supernatural or magic about them.

How do I play as a vampire?

Being a vampire is a mutation choice, so you need to play as a mutant character if you don't already have one (either by restarting or getting an alt character). Be aware, however, that being a vampire is mutually exclusive with being a cannibal mutant, so don't pick the latter option first.

How do I get the most out of this content?

There are multiple paths to take as a vampire, but at one point you'll be offered the choice to join a coven. This is where the most content lies.

Will I be able to found my own coven?

This is planned content and will be credit-locked when it comes.

What about non-vampires?

This update is all about vampire characters, but during the event there will be some preview items and unique access codes, and maybe some other things during the week... we'll see.

Have fun, and remember: it's finger lickin' good.