Full game overhaul : Version 2.0

Today's long-awaited update brings a load of new and improved features and systems to the game. We noticed the limitation our old systems had on the player and wanted to provide you with more freedom and ease of access as well as improve performance and the visuals.

New Climbing and Movement system!

With our new dynamic grip system, the hands will now animate to match the object you are holding on. Also, you can now use the thumb sticks to move and rotate on some flat areas of the levels.



New Lighting improvements

Fullying updated render pipeline improving performance on less powerful systems as well as improving overall visuals.



New UI

Added quality of life fixes to UI interactions and how they are integrated into the levels with a new pause menu, and checkpoints for better flow in the level.



New DLC Available July 18th!

This DLC has five brand new large-scale levels for you to explore and climb. These levels feature advanced climbing techniques and various difficulties that will challenge even the most advanced climber.

Brave the Elements DLC Store page

Keep on climbing,

MXTreality

