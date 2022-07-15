Build 0.7.4A Released

PLEASE CREATE A NEW SAVE FILE FOR TESTING THIS BUILD AS THE DATABASE HAS CHANGED.
Thank you for joining the Indy Pro '22 Playtest. We apopreciate your patience while the game comes together. To fully participate in the playtesting we ask that you join us on Discord and request the playtester roll. https://discord.gg/VVCXj7c3jx
THIS IS AN INCREMENTAL BUILD AND WILL HAVE BUGS AND MISSING FEATURES PLEASE CHECK THE KNOWN ISSUES LIST IN DISCORD AND REPORT ANYTHING NEW YOU MIGHT FIND
Build 0.7.4A
Changes/Updates
- Weird calendar behavior on show scheduling has been fixed.
- Updated the Current Card view to have a better layout and scrolling view. (This has taken a majority of the week ) NOTE: There is a known issue where you must reload the booking screen to see update to matches.
- Fixed issue with apostrophe in talent names in the world list, had previously fixed it in the players roster.
- Current Card panel no longer duplicates the name of the show and date.
- Selecting the ref in the 1v1 booking now loads their photo.
- Quit Menu now properly covers the full screen.
- Added a warning screen to the show scheduler advising you of any errors with your show.
- Players can now filter and preview songs in the audio menu.
- Players can now manage audio settings while in a game.
- Main Menu > Load Game Screen: Fixed a bleed over issue on promotions with long names.
- MAJOR OVERHAUL to the games database connection layer. This should allow for faster development.
- Massive reduction of code bloat corrects a few load speed issues.
Bug /Issue Fixes
- You can now save a show name with an apostrophe.
Promotion Rosters Added
MPG
Wrestling 4 a Cause Chattanooga
Brass Monkey Wrestling
Classic Pro Wrestling
Patriotic Wrestling Federation
New York Championship Wrestling
Southern States Professional Wrestling (Updated AWE Roster)
Scenic City Invitational
SWF Live Pro Wrestling
Tennessee All Pro Wrestling
Diamond Championship Wrestling
Appalachian Mountain Wrestling
Eclipse Wrestling
Legit American Wrestling
Nickel City Wrestling
Photos Fixed
William Venable
Trey Peterson
Shawn Manic
Scott Murdock
S.P. Andersen
ROTTMARE
Ronnie Royal
Robby Vegas
Rockstar
Rocko Scaletti
Rion Riven
Riley Knocks
Rico De La Vega
Ric Reeves
Rey Pryme
Rey Leon
Red Lytel
Ray the Bae
Ray Fury
Rex Riley
Raena Skye
R.A. Matthews
Punk Synister
Pysman Balisong
Pav Novak
Parker Stevens
Nuka
Noah O'Neil
Nikki
Nathaniel Spivey
Nate Matthews
Nate Dogg
Natalie Mae
Narvel Justice
Mr.8x10
Mr. Krystal
Mr. Hustle
Will Knox
Mr. Bell
Millennial Mike
Miles Blackwell
Mike Wendorf
Jonah Turk
Jeremiah Jayven
Emma Urie
Dom Paretti
Chris O'Mealy
Bugg Sawyer
Zakk Austin
Van Hanson
TL Andrews
Tiny Hughes
Travis Southern
The Jagged Edge
KD3
T.A. Stanton
Skylar Reed
Skyler Douglas
Sgt. Cash
Scott Matthews
Ryan Steel
Rosalena
Rex Keller
Revelation
Pyscho Stan Murphy
Promo Pete
Prime Works Offwork
Price Purgold
Prestin Caine
Pixie Dust
Piper GKFAM
Peter Delonge
Payton Pitts
Paul Bryant
Paragon
Pancakes
Nick Sullivan
Nick Quiones
Neurosis
Mr. Salazar
Database Name Fixes
Tuck Davion
Stacy Lynn Patterson
Roberto Garcia
Robby Vegas
Riley Knocks
Rick Stone
Rex Riley
Randy Lawson
Stan Murphy
Zac McGuire
Paulie Kilpis
Peyton Bowman
Peter B Beautiful
Nightmare Jeremiah
Will Knox
Mikey N Fred
Marik Williams
Travis Southern
KD3
Skylar Reed
Payton Pitts
Nick Quinones
Trey Havoc (Formerly Trey Vaughn Bates)
Duplicates Removed
Todd Harris
Skyler Barriere
Ryan Wolf
Ref Chris
Will Knox
Missing Talent Added
Keith Mack
Dalton Dallas
Zack Thomas
RC Luv'n
Allen Rittenhouse
Scott Hensley
Alex Angel
Todd Fox
Other Fixes
The two Scarecrow talents are now denoted by their billed state.
The two Riot talents are now denoted by their billed state.
