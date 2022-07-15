Build 0.7.4A Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9131535 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

PLEASE CREATE A NEW SAVE FILE FOR TESTING THIS BUILD AS THE DATABASE HAS CHANGED.

Thank you for joining the Indy Pro '22 Playtest. We apopreciate your patience while the game comes together. To fully participate in the playtesting we ask that you join us on Discord and request the playtester roll. https://discord.gg/VVCXj7c3jx

THIS IS AN INCREMENTAL BUILD AND WILL HAVE BUGS AND MISSING FEATURES PLEASE CHECK THE KNOWN ISSUES LIST IN DISCORD AND REPORT ANYTHING NEW YOU MIGHT FIND

Build 0.7.4A

Changes/Updates

Weird calendar behavior on show scheduling has been fixed.

Updated the Current Card view to have a better layout and scrolling view. (This has taken a majority of the week ) NOTE: There is a known issue where you must reload the booking screen to see update to matches.

Fixed issue with apostrophe in talent names in the world list, had previously fixed it in the players roster.

Current Card panel no longer duplicates the name of the show and date.

Selecting the ref in the 1v1 booking now loads their photo.

Quit Menu now properly covers the full screen.

Added a warning screen to the show scheduler advising you of any errors with your show.

Players can now filter and preview songs in the audio menu.

Players can now manage audio settings while in a game.

Main Menu > Load Game Screen: Fixed a bleed over issue on promotions with long names.

MAJOR OVERHAUL to the games database connection layer. This should allow for faster development.

Massive reduction of code bloat corrects a few load speed issues.

Bug /Issue Fixes

You can now save a show name with an apostrophe.

Promotion Rosters Added

MPG

Wrestling 4 a Cause Chattanooga

Brass Monkey Wrestling

Classic Pro Wrestling

Patriotic Wrestling Federation

New York Championship Wrestling

Southern States Professional Wrestling (Updated AWE Roster)

Scenic City Invitational

SWF Live Pro Wrestling

Tennessee All Pro Wrestling

Diamond Championship Wrestling

Appalachian Mountain Wrestling

Eclipse Wrestling

Legit American Wrestling

Nickel City Wrestling

Photos Fixed

William Venable

Trey Peterson

Shawn Manic

Scott Murdock

S.P. Andersen

ROTTMARE

Ronnie Royal

Robby Vegas

Rockstar

Rocko Scaletti

Rion Riven

Riley Knocks

Rico De La Vega

Ric Reeves

Rey Pryme

Rey Leon

Red Lytel

Ray the Bae

Ray Fury

Rex Riley

Raena Skye

R.A. Matthews

Punk Synister

Pysman Balisong

Pav Novak

Parker Stevens

Nuka

Noah O'Neil

Nikki

Nathaniel Spivey

Nate Matthews

Nate Dogg

Natalie Mae

Narvel Justice

Mr.8x10

Mr. Krystal

Mr. Hustle

Will Knox

Mr. Bell

Millennial Mike

Miles Blackwell

Mike Wendorf

Jonah Turk

Jeremiah Jayven

Emma Urie

Dom Paretti

Chris O'Mealy

Bugg Sawyer

Zakk Austin

Van Hanson

TL Andrews

Tiny Hughes

Travis Southern

The Jagged Edge

KD3

T.A. Stanton

Skylar Reed

Skyler Douglas

Sgt. Cash

Scott Matthews

Ryan Steel

Rosalena

Rex Keller

Revelation

Pyscho Stan Murphy

Promo Pete

Prime Works Offwork

Price Purgold

Prestin Caine

Pixie Dust

Piper GKFAM

Peter Delonge

Payton Pitts

Paul Bryant

Paragon

Pancakes

Nick Sullivan

Nick Quiones

Neurosis

Mr. Salazar

Database Name Fixes

Tuck Davion

Stacy Lynn Patterson

Roberto Garcia

Robby Vegas

Riley Knocks

Rick Stone

Rex Riley

Randy Lawson

Stan Murphy

Zac McGuire

Paulie Kilpis

Peyton Bowman

Peter B Beautiful

Nightmare Jeremiah

Will Knox

Mikey N Fred

Marik Williams

Travis Southern

KD3

Skylar Reed

Payton Pitts

Nick Quinones

Trey Havoc (Formerly Trey Vaughn Bates)

Duplicates Removed

Todd Harris

Skyler Barriere

Ryan Wolf

Ref Chris

Will Knox

Missing Talent Added

Keith Mack

Dalton Dallas

Zack Thomas

RC Luv'n

Allen Rittenhouse

Scott Hensley

Alex Angel

Todd Fox

Other Fixes

The two Scarecrow talents are now denoted by their billed state.

The two Riot talents are now denoted by their billed state.