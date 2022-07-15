Fixed crashes and cutscenes with tasks on the 4th level

List of fixed issues:

Cutscenes on the 4th level, which could not be completed due to the inactive button continue the story, have been fixed

The problem with displaying the resolution has been fixed, please note that at the first start there may be a piece of another panel at the top of the screen, when you select the desired resolution in the settings, the interface is guaranteed to work as it was planned

In particular, due to changes in the interface, the problem with crashes in the game when it is minimized has been fixed

List of issues we are working on fixing:

Typos in tasks in English at levels 1 and 2

4th level Cyrillic in English translation

Level 4 position of robots in cutscene 3,4,5 is saved and shown to the player by mistake

7th level incorrect position of background and tablet with code

8th level the camera with the tablet with the code was shot down

9th level, the robot is not visible in 2 cutscenes

P.S. Let us know if you have any issues or feedback related to the game, we're trying to make it better feel free to use the community hub discussions to do so.