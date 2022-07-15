 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 15 July 2022

Player blurry vision and heavy breathing in sub-optimal oxygen saturation

Share · View all patches · Build 9131393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Can you picture what it must have felt like to be slowly running out of oxygen in your bathtub under the sea? Can you imagine what would happen in Klaus shut the air intake while t

Changed files in this update

Depot 1530921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link