Patch 1.0.5.4

General Changes

-Added the ability to mute players in global chat.

-Added a party chat tab to keep chats organized and give players the ability to use global chat while in custom lobbies.

-Added a search option for the store.

-Added options to allow users to add friends, transfer party ownership, and view player profiles.

-Added filters to help organize custom lobbies better.

-Improved Main Menu Camera behavior

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug with the QB slowdown effect.

-Fixed multiple bugs that were interrupting game flow allowing the player to move during kickoff.

-Fixed a bug interrupting game flow and heavily messing up the game when timeouts are called before halftime during a field goal attempt.

-Fixed a bug that reset the downs when the ball is caught out of bounds.

-Fixed a bug with field goals causing the opposition to get the ball near the endzone if a non-kicker on the kicking team collides with the ball before the kicker can kick it.

UI Fixes

-Fixed a bug where certain UI elements would not change colors with the hue shifter feature.

-Improved the ability to change settings in custom lobbies by adding an input field.

-Fixed the chat panels to display properly on smaller resolutions.

-Fixed bugs with team naming.

-Fixed issues with team captains and also allow team captains to change team names.