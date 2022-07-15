Patch 1.0.5.4
General Changes
-Added the ability to mute players in global chat.
-Added a party chat tab to keep chats organized and give players the ability to use global chat while in custom lobbies.
-Added a search option for the store.
-Added options to allow users to add friends, transfer party ownership, and view player profiles.
-Added filters to help organize custom lobbies better.
-Improved Main Menu Camera behavior
Bug Fixes
-Fixed a bug with the QB slowdown effect.
-Fixed multiple bugs that were interrupting game flow allowing the player to move during kickoff.
-Fixed a bug interrupting game flow and heavily messing up the game when timeouts are called before halftime during a field goal attempt.
-Fixed a bug that reset the downs when the ball is caught out of bounds.
-Fixed a bug with field goals causing the opposition to get the ball near the endzone if a non-kicker on the kicking team collides with the ball before the kicker can kick it.
UI Fixes
-Fixed a bug where certain UI elements would not change colors with the hue shifter feature.
-Improved the ability to change settings in custom lobbies by adding an input field.
-Fixed the chat panels to display properly on smaller resolutions.
-Fixed bugs with team naming.
-Fixed issues with team captains and also allow team captains to change team names.
Changed files in this update