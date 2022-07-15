 Skip to content

Dicey Dungeons update for 15 July 2022

Update notes for v2.0.1

15 July 2022

Hey all! This is a minor patch to fix a few issues that have cropped up with the new DLC. Seems like Reunion has been going down really well this past week, thanks for playing!

  • Fixed an issue where some players could not start Reunion or Halloween Special (the "dicey_mods.json" bug).
  • Fixed a crash bug that could occur for some players in Jester Reunion in the floor 4 trading post.
  • If you have multiple copies of upgraded Equipment? cards in the Jester Reunion episode, all of them will start in your hand.
  • Prevent certain broken cards from appearing in Jester and Inventor episodes.
  • Halloween Special boss music is now restored (it was playing the floor combat track instead).
  • First time episode complete cutscenes now play correctly.
  • Tackle- no longer returns a dice.
  • Boom and Bust- is now the correct size.
  • Prevent glitchy/crashy behavior if you try to transform into two different things at the same time.
  • Prevent a possible softlock if Sorceress gains access to Re-Equip Next through Deck of Wonder.
  • Minor localisation fixes.

