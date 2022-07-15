Update notes for v2.0.1

Hey all! This is a minor patch to fix a few issues that have cropped up with the new DLC. Seems like Reunion has been going down really well this past week, thanks for playing!

Fixed an issue where some players could not start Reunion or Halloween Special (the "dicey_mods.json" bug).

Fixed a crash bug that could occur for some players in Jester Reunion in the floor 4 trading post.

If you have multiple copies of upgraded Equipment? cards in the Jester Reunion episode, all of them will start in your hand.

Prevent certain broken cards from appearing in Jester and Inventor episodes.

Halloween Special boss music is now restored (it was playing the floor combat track instead).

First time episode complete cutscenes now play correctly.

Tackle- no longer returns a dice.

Boom and Bust- is now the correct size.

Prevent glitchy/crashy behavior if you try to transform into two different things at the same time.

Prevent a possible softlock if Sorceress gains access to Re-Equip Next through Deck of Wonder.

Minor localisation fixes.