Update notes for v2.0.1

Hey all! This is a minor patch to fix a few issues that have cropped up with the new DLC. Seems like Reunion has been going down really well this past week, thanks for playing!
- Fixed an issue where some players could not start Reunion or Halloween Special (the "dicey_mods.json" bug).
- Fixed a crash bug that could occur for some players in Jester Reunion in the floor 4 trading post.
- If you have multiple copies of upgraded Equipment? cards in the Jester Reunion episode, all of them will start in your hand.
- Prevent certain broken cards from appearing in Jester and Inventor episodes.
- Halloween Special boss music is now restored (it was playing the floor combat track instead).
- First time episode complete cutscenes now play correctly.
- Tackle- no longer returns a dice.
- Boom and Bust- is now the correct size.
- Prevent glitchy/crashy behavior if you try to transform into two different things at the same time.
- Prevent a possible softlock if Sorceress gains access to Re-Equip Next through Deck of Wonder.
- Minor localisation fixes.
