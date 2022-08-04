Full Release Build Lands!!!!

The big day has arrived folks!!!

We are very excited and happy with the development and release of “Build Lands”!

We would like to take the opportunity to thank the entire Steam community for the feedback and suggestions submitted.

You can continue to send us suggestions and feedback, we'd be happy to hear from you! We count on your help to make this game even more fun.

In Build Lands you will relax and have fun building islands or creating your own.

It does not stop there! You will be able to share the islands you created in the Workshop so your friends and the community can have fun with your creation.

Have fun and relax in different game modes:

• Cute Lands:

Have fun with 20 nature-themed islands!

• Lava Lands:

Enjoy 14 lava-themed islands!

• Village Lands:

Have fun with 10 islands themed around towns and buildings! (NEW THEME!)

• Land Editor:

Here you can use your creativity to assemble the island of your dreams, there are more than 180 different blocks for you to give wings to your imagination

• Workshop:

Here you will find not only your island, but the islands of your friends and community, where you can evaluate them and choose any one to have fun building.

Once again we would like to count on the support of the community to make this game a success, for that we count on your feedbacks and suggestions!

This game was made with great care and we hope everyone has a lot of fun with it.

Join our Discord: Get all the news!





Follow our Steam Page: You will receive all the news from the studio in the steam app!

Thank you again!