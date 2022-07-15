PC inbox system is available for testing

This build is far from complete. There are many game elements that do not work correctly yet.

PLEASE BACK UP YOUR SAVE FILE BEFORE PLAYING THIS.

The focus of this build is to provide general feedback on the PC inbox system and how it effects the investigation. Also, to advise on ghost behaviors. Meaning are the ghosts too active or not active enough.

Only Evergreen is working correctly for this build. If you go to another property, you run the risk of locking up the game.

All of the ghosts now spawn at the same time for evergreen and how you interact with your research will affect the ghost behaviors during the investigation.