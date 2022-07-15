 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 15 July 2022

PC inbox system is available for testing

Share · View all patches · Build 9130788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build is far from complete. There are many game elements that do not work correctly yet.

PLEASE BACK UP YOUR SAVE FILE BEFORE PLAYING THIS.

The focus of this build is to provide general feedback on the PC inbox system and how it effects the investigation. Also, to advise on ghost behaviors. Meaning are the ghosts too active or not active enough.

Only Evergreen is working correctly for this build. If you go to another property, you run the risk of locking up the game.

All of the ghosts now spawn at the same time for evergreen and how you interact with your research will affect the ghost behaviors during the investigation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2079631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link