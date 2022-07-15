Content Patch #15 -- Reworked User Interface

The game has been patched to fix numerous minor bugs and rework the game's entire User Interface!

Howdy folks!

This is a patch that's been a long time coming! It's no secret that it's been delayed several times. Some of these delays were out of my control, some weren't, but the important part is that we're here now.

First off, my apologies if my writing is a bit more stilted than usual. I pulled an all-nighter to get this patch out on time (which I wouldn't recommend, but I wanted to push myself).

Anyway, it's a bit of a story as to why this has taken so long to accomplish. One of the biggest reasons this patch has been such a nightmare to implement goes back to Luck be a Landlord's earliest builds. The game was actually originally designed for a game jam called #LOWREZJAM. The goal was to make a game with a resolution no bigger than 64x64 pixels.

Yep, the game's resolution was originally 64x64:

To make a long story short, I implemented a hacky solution to stretch and upscale the game to support 16:9 resolutions, not realizing how much trouble it would be to rip out and fix 2-years-worth of development later.

I've effectively had to remake the game's UI "from scratch" so that the game's UI can be scaled with a monitor rather than just being stretched in a non-pixel-perfect way. A later feature I plan to implement is making the UI dynamically scale when changing resolutions, but for now the UI scaling needs to be manually set in the Options menu.

Also, there are a few features that I wanted to add to this patch that weren't ready in time. The biggest of which is the ability to individually scale text and buttons. There were some last-minute bugs that prevented this feature from being functional, but if there's not a lot of demand for it, I might just scrap that part of the UI Rework (so if you want this feature, let your voice be heard in the comments or discord!).

There are also a few new localizations that are almost ready to be implemented to the game, so look forward to being able to play the game in Vietnamese, European Portuguese, Turkish, and Arabic in a future patch!

Lastly, there will definitely be a few bugs with a patch this large, so please make sure to report any bugs you in the game's official discord.

I'll see you all for Content Patch #16!

-Dan

New Content

Made elements of the game's UI change dynamically at higher resolutions (instead of just stretching to fit)

Made the game's UI and graphics much crisper

Made it so that various elements of the UI can be scaled depending on your monitor and preferences

Added 2 new player tips

